UP: When the daughter became pregnant, the father strangled her to death, threw the corpse in the sack and threw it into the drain.

Shahjahanpur: A case of honor killing has come up in Shahjahanpur district of UP. A man strangled his minor daughter by seven mahi and strangled her to death in a sack. When the father, who was under suspicion, was strictly questioned by the police, he confessed his crime. Police have sent the teenager's murdered father to jail, while the teenager's brother has been missing since the incident. Search for him is going on.

Superintendent of Police S. Anand said on Wednesday that the villagers had informed the police on Tuesday when the body of a teenager was found on the bank of a drain in a village in Sidhauli police station area. He said that the police reached the spot and took the body.

The SP said, "Investigations found that the teenager was pregnant for about seven months and had illicit relations with someone. Probably that is why he was murdered. Prima facie the case amounts to murder for false pride. "

The SP said that the police strictly interrogated the teenager's father and confessed to the murder of his daughter. "Anand told the accused father that his daughter was pregnant, when he came to know about it, he Asked the lover's name and the daughter did not tell the lover's name even after a lot of effort, in spite of coming, she killed her daughter by strangulation and threw the dead body in the sack.

Police have sent the teenager’s murdered father to jail, while the teenager’s brother has been missing since the incident. Search for him is going on.