UP: When the girl complained to the police station, the 20-year-old accused dedicated suicide

Bijnor: In Uttar Pradesh, a case of molestation by way of ingesting alcohol has come to the fore, by which the younger guy has ended his lifestyles by way of giving up his lifestyles after this allegation. In reality, on Wednesday, when a woman lodged a document towards a 20-year-old formative years on the police station and the police would have reached the younger guy’s area for investigation within the case that he had already Additionally Learn – US: Rail Backyard Employee In California Indiscriminately Firing, Killed 8 Other people, Once more Attempted Suicide

In Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, a girl lodged a criticism towards a 20-year-old formative years for ingesting and ingesting, and then the accused formative years allegedly dedicated suicide by way of eating toxic ingredients. Additionally Learn – The circle of relatives stated to the boyfriend- ‘Your female friend is more youthful, marry later’, either one of them heard this …

In step with knowledge gained on Thursday from the district police keep watch over room, on Wednesday, a woman dwelling in a locality in Najibabad lodged a criticism towards Adarshanagar resident Aditya (20) with the police for molesting her in a drunken state. Additionally Learn – Uttar Pradesh Information: Lady Killed After Gang-rape in Saharanpur, One Accused Arrested

Resources within the police stated that after the police reached Aditya’s area for investigation past due within the night, he fed on toxic ingredients. He used to be rushed to the sanatorium the place he used to be declared introduced useless.