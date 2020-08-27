UP: Wife of Jail MLA Vijay Mishra also in trouble, non-bailable warrant issued

Bhadohi (UP): A local court in Bhadohi has issued a non-bailable warrant against the wife of jailed MLA Vijay Mishra. MLAC Ramlali Mishra of Mirzapur is accused of seizing the property of one of his relatives. In the same case, his son Vishnu Mishra’s petition for interim bail against his arrest has also been dismissed. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh: Former minister Jayawardhan’s big claim – 35 MLA for every MLA leaving Congress, sold at a big price

Vijay Mishra has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh on 14 August and is currently lodged in Chitrakoot Jail. According to Superintendent of Police RB Singh, "Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court has issued NBW against Ramlali Mishra who is absconding at the moment".

Inspector Krishnanand Rai of Gopiganj said that the district judge's court had also rejected his son Vishnu's plea for interim bail against his arrest at the beginning of the week. The officer said that efforts have been intensified to search for mother and son and they will be arrested soon.

Ramlali Mishra, along with her husband and son, is a co-accused in a case registered by her relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari on 8 August. On a complaint by Tiwari, the Gopiganj police station has registered a case against the trio under sections 325, 506, 347, 387 and 449 of the Indian Penal Code. The complainant has alleged that Mishra has taken possession of his property.