UP: wife refuses to convert after marriage, husband strangled her to death

Sonbhadra: After marrying a young man from another community in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, when the woman did not change her religion, she was brutally hacked to death. In Chopan area of ​​Sonbhadra district, the police have arrested two people, including the killer, in the case of strangling a wife by a young man angry for not converting after marriage. Also Read – Vacancy recruitment process of 31,661 assistant teachers in UP will be completed in a week

Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava said on Thursday that on 21 September, the head of a young woman was beheaded in a forest near Preet Nagar in Chopan police station area. The next day, Laxminarayan Soni identified him as his daughter Priya Soni, based on the body’s clothes and shoes. Also Read – Unlock-4: Buses to open soon from Bihar to Nepal, UP and Jharkhand, preparations being made

Father Lakshminarayan told the police that about one and a half months ago Priya married Ejaz Ahmed, living near his house, without the consent of the family. After marriage, Ejaz started pressuring Priya to convert to religion. He used to say that he would keep it in his house only after conversion. But Priya was not getting ready for this. Also Read – 17-year-old boy gets expensive life style, withdraws 15 lakh rupees from grandpa’s account

The woman’s father Laxminarayan alleges that Ejaz had arranged for Priya to stay in a lodge in Obra instead of keeping her at home. In the meantime, there was often a dispute between the two about the matter of conversion. Angered by the change of religion, Ejaz along with his friend Shoaib took Priya by car to the forest in Preet Nagar and strangled her to death and both escaped from the spot.

SP said that for the arrest of both, a joint team of crime branch SWAT team, SOG, surveillance team and police station was formed. On the information of the informer by the police team, Ejaz and Shoaib were arrested near Bagghanala bridge at 5.30 am on Thursday. Priya’s mobile phone, knife, iron rod, shovel and a car were recovered at the behest of the accused.