UP: Yogi executive has given pension of 1000 rupees per 30 days to destitute girls, previous other folks, Divyangjan, see main points

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Leader Minister (UP CM) Yogi Adityanath stated on Thursday that the federal government will now give a pension of Rs 1,000 per 30 days as a substitute of Rs 500 to destitute girls, previous other folks, disabled other folks. Aside from this, Rs 500 pension shall be given to the employees of the unorganized sector and Rs 3,000 per 30 days to the leprosy sufferers for the following 4 months.

The Leader Minister stated that its provision has been made within the supplementary funds. He additionally introduced to extend the honorarium of Anganwadi and Asha staff. In his cope with after the supplementary funds used to be introduced within the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday, Yogi stated that destitute girls (widow pension) used to get honorarium of Rs 300 previous, which our executive higher to Rs 500, however now it'll be higher to Rs 1,000.

Now 30 lakh 34 thousand destitute girls are being given pension in UP

The Leader Minister stated that previous the collection of destitute girls getting pension within the state used to be 17 lakh 31 thousand, however now 30 lakh 34 thousand destitute girls are being given pension.

Outdated age pension higher from Rs 500 to Rs 1000, 55 lakh 77 thousand other folks benefited

Leader Minister (UP CM) Yogi Adityanath, whilst pronouncing to extend previous age pension from 5 100 to 1 thousand, stated that many households weren’t incorporated within the scheme. Prior to the yr 2017, 37 lakh other folks used to get the advantage of this scheme and now 55 lakh 77 thousand persons are being given pension.

Divyangjan pension higher from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, allowance shall be given to all staff within the unorganized sector

The Leader Minister stated that 8 lakh persons are being given Divyangjan pension within the state. He introduced to extend the pension of Divyangjan from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. All of the staff of the unorganized sector shall be given a repairs allowance of Rs 500 per 30 days for the following 4 months.

Honorarium of Anganwadi staff may also build up

Yogi stated that the federal government could also be going to extend the honorarium of ASHA staff and Anganwadi staff. Those other folks did a commendable process on the time of crisis.

Pension of leprosy sufferers will now be higher to Rs 3,000

The Leader Minister stated that the volume of pension of leprosy sufferers will build up and now each and every holder shall be given a pension of Rs 3,000. Along side this, his circle of relatives shall be supplied housing by means of the Top Minister or the Leader Minister Awas Yojana.

Further quantity of 5 lakh rupees for remedy for girls

The federal government has additionally made up our minds that once spending the volume of Ayushman Bharat for the remedy of incurable illnesses to part the inhabitants for girls within the state, an extra quantity of 5 lakh rupees shall be given to girls. Yogi additionally introduced the hole of recent sugar generators within the state.

Taking a jibe on the opposition Samajwadi Birthday celebration, he stated that our executive provides recognize to the aged and if the daddy turns into previous, he does no longer take away him from the chair.