UP: Yogi government will now wear cows for cows, know why this decision was taken

Prayagraj: In Uttar Pradesh, cows will now get special coats to protect them from the cold of winter. The state animal husbandry department has asked the veterinary authorities in various districts to ensure this arrangement for cows in the cowsheds during winter. The authorities are arranging a coat made of jute sacks for the cows, so that the cows will not get cold.

Along with this, the gaushalas are being covered with thick polyethylene curtains or tarpaulins, so that the cold winds do not penetrate. Jute bags are stitched together to make thick curtains and covers. The same jute bag will be used to make cow's coat, which will be worn by cows to stay warm in winter. Jute bags will be provided by the District Supply Department.

In some districts, gram panchayats will make coats for cows under the MGNREGA budget and cattle ranches will be covered with polythene and other materials. For example, in Ayodhya, in order to protect the cows from extreme cold, arrangements will also be made to light a fire in the cattle sheds. Veterinary sites have been built to keep stray animals in rural areas where they are cared for and provided with fodder.

The gram panchayats are monitoring the arrangements of cow-ashrams and caretakers are being appointed for the work. The Veterinary Department keeps a close watch on the health of cows and conducts regular medical check-ups and treatment of cows. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) is particularly concerned about the well being of the cows and regularly inspects the cattle sheds in the districts.