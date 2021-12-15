UP: Yogi govt higher the honorarium of village heads, space panchayat heads and district panchayat presidents, see right here

Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Government, UP, Gram Pradhan, Gram Panchayat, Kshetra panchayat Pramukh, zila panchayat President, zila Panchayat, Kshetra Panchayat, Honorarium, CM Yogi, UP, Yogi Government: There is excellent news for all of the Gram Pradhans, Kshetra Panchayat Pramukhs (Block Presidents) and District Panchayat Presidents of Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of the meeting elections in UP, Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath has higher the honorarium of the village head, BDC contributors and district panchayat contributors, pronouncing a large reward to the Gram Panchayats and Kshetra Panchayats within the Gram Panchayat convention. The Yogi Adityanath govt of UP has higher the honorarium of village heads from Rs 3500 to Rs 5000 monthly sooner than the meeting elections, whilst the honorarium of Kshetra Panchayat leader has been higher to Rs 11,300 monthly. At the side of this, the honorarium of the District Panchayat President has additionally been higher to Rs 15,500 monthly. This will likely receive advantages 8 lakh 84 thousand 225 elected representatives of Gram Panchayat, Kshetra Panchayat and District Panchayat of UP.Additionally Learn – UP Information: CM Yogi Adityanath will bathe presents on Panchayat representatives nowadays, know what he’ll give

Honorarium of village head, space panchayat head and district panchayat president higher

In line with the most recent information, the Uttar Pradesh govt has higher the honorarium of village heads from Rs 3500 to Rs 5000 monthly. The honorarium of the Kshetra Panchayat head has been higher from Rs 9800 to Rs 11,300 monthly. The honorarium of the District Panchayat President has been higher from Rs.14 thousand to Rs.15,500 monthly. Additionally Learn – Viral Video: CRPF officer-jawan is observed within the position of brother within the marriage of martyr’s sister

The honorarium allowance in line with assembly of Gram Panchayat contributors, Kshetra Panchayat contributors and ZIP contributors will likely be

– Member Gram Panchayat gets 100 rupees in each and every assembly, there will likely be 12 conferences in a yr.

Honorarium of Kshetra Panchayat member higher from Rs 500 to Rs 1000 in line with assembly, 6 conferences required in a yr

– Honorarium of District Panchayat member from 1000 to 1500 rupees in line with assembly. yr 6 assembly required

– The honorarium of the President, District Panchayat, Important Kshetra Panchayat, and Village Head is being higher. Additionally Learn – 15 Pictures of PM Modi’s Kashi Yatra: From Kaal Bhairav ​​Puja, Kashi Vishwanath Dham Hall Opening to Ganga Aarti

Village, Space and Zilla Panchayat in UP: At a Look

Zilla Panchayat President: 75

Zilla Panchayat Participants: 3121

Space Panchayat Head: 826

Space Panchayat Participants: 77788

Head of Village: 58,189

Gram Panchayat Participants: 7,44,226

General quantity : 8,84,225