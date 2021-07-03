UP Zila Panchayat Adhyaksh Chunav: BJP’s nice efficiency within the elections of UP District Panchayat President, PM Modi mentioned – the credit score for the victory is going to the insurance policies of CM Yogi

UP Zila Panchayat Adhyaksh Chunav Top Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the birthday party employees for the very good efficiency of the BJP within the elections of the district panchayat president of Uttar Pradesh. He mentioned that the credit score for this is going to the insurance policies of Leader Minister Yogi ji and the tireless paintings of the birthday party employees. PM Modi tweeted and mentioned, “BJP’s impressive victory within the UP District Panchayat elections is the blessings given through Jana Janardan for building, public carrier and rule of regulation. The credit score for this is going to the insurance policies of Leader Minister Yogi ji and the tireless arduous paintings of the birthday party employees. Hearty congratulations to the UP govt and the BJP group for this.” Additionally Learn – 2 ministers of Nitish govt head to head, JDU minister warns BJP minister to stick in border

Previous, Union House Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated the birthday party employees for the very good efficiency of the BJP within the elections of the District Panchayat President of Uttar Pradesh and mentioned that the BJP govt beneath the management of Top Minister Narendra Modi and Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath will lend a hand the disadvantaged sections of the state. Will proceed to set new parameters of growth through pleasant the aspirations. Additionally Learn – UP Zila Panchayat Adhyaksh Chunav Effects 2021: In 65 out of 75 districts, BJP waved, SP were given best 6 seats; Test right here the results of each and every district

Allow us to tell that BJP-backed applicants have received 67 out of 75 seats of state district panchayat presidents. Shah tweeted, “Congratulations to Yogi Adityanath and Swatantra Dev Singh and the entire employees at the grand victory of BJP within the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat President election. The BJP govt beneath the management of Narendra Modi and Yogi will proceed to set new requirements of growth through pleasant the aspirations of the farmers, deficient and disadvantaged sections of the state. Additionally Learn – PM Modi will inaugurate 9 new scientific schools in UP, those districts gets a present

On the similar time, Protection Minister Rajnath Singh additionally congratulated UP through tweeting. He mentioned, “U. Q. I heartily congratulate all the state unit together with Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath ji and President Mr. Swatantra Dev Singh for the efficient victory of BJP within the district panchayat elections. This victory is the results of Yogiji’s management, just right governance of the state govt and the efforts and willpower of the employees.”

District Panchayat President has been declared elected unopposed in 22 districts of the state, during which 21 elected presidents are from the ruling BJP excluding Etawah district. Samajwadi Celebration has received in Etawah.

(enter language)