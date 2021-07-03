UP Zila Panchayat Chunav 2021: Panchayat presidents of 53 districts to be elected as of late in UP, effects will probably be declared after vote casting Reside Updates

UP District Panchayat Election 2021: The much-awaited election of District Panchayat President in 53 districts of Uttar Pradesh has began from 11 am as of late, which can proceed until 3 pm and after vote casting as of late, the counting of votes will probably be finished and the election effects will probably be declared. Allow us to tell that within the collectorates of all 53 districts together with the capital Lucknow, elaborate safety preparations had been made in view of the elections. Allow us to tell that within the 22 districts by which the president has been elected unopposed, 21 are the district panchayat presidents of the BJP. On this election, the BJP has an instantaneous combat with the SP. Additionally Learn – UP Zila Panchayat Adhyaksh Chunav: Vote casting will probably be held day after today for the publish of District Panchayat President in 53 districts of Uttar Pradesh, know the situation of your district

Panchayat president has been elected unopposed in 22 out of 75 districts

Previous, at the final day of withdrawal of nominations for the publish of president in 75 district panchayats of the state, at the final day of withdrawal of nominations on June 29, BJP in 21 districts and SP applicants in a single Etawa district had been elected unopposed as district panchayat president and later in the rest 53 districts this morning. Elections are being held for the publish of District Panchayat President from 11 to a few pm. After the tip of the vote casting length until 3 pm, the end result will probably be declared after counting the votes.

Here’s an instantaneous contest between BJP and SP

Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat, Hapur, Bijnor, Sambhal, Bareilly, Badaun, Aligarh, Hathras, Kasganj, Mathura, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Aureya, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Lucknow, Amethi, Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Azamgarh, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra.

Allow us to tell that the meeting elections are going to be held in Uttar Pradesh subsequent 12 months, in this type of scenario the election result of the district panchayat are being taken because the semi-finals of the meeting elections. In as of late’s election, the place there’s a triangular contest in Rampur, Pratapgarh, Unnao and Sultanpur, there will probably be a quadrangular contest in Etah, Sitapur and Jaunpur. While in 45 districts there will probably be an instantaneous contest between BJP and SP.