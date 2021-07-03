UP Zila Panchayat Chunav 2021: Who received the publish of Panchayat President in 53 districts – Who were given defeated, Know Effects Are living Updates

UP District Panchayat Election 2021: The much-awaited election of District Panchayat President in 53 districts of Uttar Pradesh started at 11 am nowadays and ended at 3 pm, and then the counting of votes is occurring after balloting nowadays and the election effects will probably be declared by means of night. Nowadays, within the collectorate of all 53 districts together with the capital Lucknow, balloting used to be held amid tight safety preparations for the elections, however there have been reviews of uproar from many puts. Has been. Allow us to tell that within the 22 districts by which the president has been elected unopposed, 21 are the district panchayat presidents of the BJP. On this election, the BJP has a right away combat with the SP. Additionally Learn – UP Zila Panchayat Chunav Replace: Will BJP be capable of damage SP’s report of 63 seats? Know what the figures say

Seema Upadhyay has received in Hathras. BJP supported candidate has been declared victorious for the publish of District Panchayat President in Kasganj.

In Pratapgarh, BJP’s District Panchayat President candidate Kshama Singh sat on a dharna with supporters after alleging rigging in balloting. Loads of BJP leaders additionally sat at the dharna with him.

All through the balloting in Ayodhya, there used to be a conflict between SP and BJP employees within the collectorate barrier. After this police power had for use.

All through the balloting for the publish of District Panchayat President in Bareilly in Room No. 11 of the District Justice of the Peace’s Workplace, SP District President and employees began a ruckus at Gate No. 6, alleging that the police had misbehaved with their leaders going within.

In Kasganj district, there used to be a right away contest between Samajwadi Celebration’s candidate Samarth Yadav and BJP-backed Impartial candidate Ratnesh Kashyap within the balloting for District Panchayat President.

23 District Panchayat individuals will come to a decision the destiny of the applicants for the publish of President.

For the publish of Kanpur District Panchayat President, 32 Zilla Panchayat individuals have voted at the foundation of choice by means of writing one and two in English from 11 am to a few pm.

Because of the election of District Panchayat President in Firozabad, an enormous crowd collected at Makhanpur intersection since Saturday morning. In view of the safety, the police had barricaded.

Balloting used to be held nowadays within the Collectorate for the Ambedkar Nagar District Panchayat President election. From right here BJP candidate Sadhu Verma and SP candidate Ajit Yadav are head to head within the contest.