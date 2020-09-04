UP10TION Announces September Comeback Date And More

UP10TION has shared information about their upcoming return by way of a schedule!

It pronounces that the group might be making a comeback on September 24 with their ninth mini album. The teasers will kick off with “Spectrum Picture I,” which is due out on September 7.

It was beforehand introduced that this comeback might be with seven members (Kuhn, Kogyeol, Bitto, Sunyoul, Gyujin, Hawnhee, and Xiao). UP10TION’s final comeback was over a yr in the past with their August 2019 mini album “The Second of Phantasm,” which incorporates the title monitor “Your Gravity.“