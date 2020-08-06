UP10TION Reveals Exciting 1st Teaser For Comeback

UP10TION has shared a primary teaser for his or her return!

On August 6, the group revealed a primary a part of their comeback schedule. It reads, “Prepare for UP10TION” and declares an “album pre-talk” on August 13, “recording behind” on August 20, “dance apply behind” on August 27, and “jacket preview” on September 3.

It was introduced again in Could that UP10TION is getting ready for a summer season comeback with seven members (Kuhn, Kogyeol, Bitto, Sunyoul, Gyujin, Hawnhee, and Xiao). An unconfirmed report by SpoTVNews on August 6 stated that their comeback will probably be in September.

This will probably be UP10TION’s first comeback in simply over a yr since their final mini album “The Second of Phantasm,” that includes the title monitor “Your Gravity,” got here out in August 2019.

Supply (1)