UP10TION’s Agency Warns They Will Take Legal Action Against Spread Of False Information

UP10TION’s company has warned towards the spreading of false details about the group.

On December 3, TOP Media said by means of their official web site:

Howdy, that is TOP Media.

After testing optimistic for COVID-19, UP10TION’s Bitto and Kogyeol are presently staying in a spot appointed by the related well being authorities and following authorities tips.

Kuhn, Sunyoul, Gyujin, Hwanhee, and Xiao, in addition to related employees members, are in self-quarantine after notifying the related well being authorities about their location.

With our artists’ security as our high precedence, the company will adjust to all authorities tips throughout this time period.

As well as, the company will take strict authorized motion towards the unfold of false details about our artists. We’re monitoring the state of affairs and can do our greatest to guard our artists’ rights.

As soon as once more, we promise to do our greatest to handle the state of affairs concerning COVID-19 and our artists.

Thanks.