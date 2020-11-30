UP10TION’s Bitto Diagnosed With COVID-19 + Agency Releases Official Statement

UP10TION’s Bitto has been identified with COVID-19.

On November 30, his company launched the next assertion:

Hi there, that is TOP Media.

Our artist UP10TION’s Bitto examined constructive for COVID-19.

Following the conclusion of his scheduled actions on [November] 29, he was instructed that he got here in shut contact with a confirmed case and was examined. His prognosis was confirmed on the morning of [November] 30.

Our company artists, workers, and workers who crossed paths or got here into contact with Bitto are being examined for COVID-19, and we’ll take quarantine measures in line with directions by well being authorities.

UP10TION’s following scheduled actions have all been canceled, and as soon as once more we’ll do our greatest to deal with our artists and handle sanitation for COVID-19.

We sincerely apologize to broadcast representatives and concerned workers members as broadcast actions had been carried out with out figuring out that he got here into shut contact with a confirmed case.

We as soon as once more apologize for inflicting concern.

Thanks.