UP10TION’s Jinhoo To Enlist In Military Today

UP10TION’s Jinhoo can be enlisting within the navy as we speak.

On November 23, TOP Media launched an announcement relating to Jinhoo. The complete assertion is offered beneath:

Whats up. That is TOP Media. UP10TION’s Jinhoo can be enlisting on November 23 as an lively responsibility soldier for his navy service. Please be understanding that the enlistment location and time can be carried out in non-public, and we ask for followers’ help in order that Jinhoo can healthily wrap up navy life. Thanks.

Jinhoo debuted because the chief of UP10TION in 2015. In April 2020, TOP Media introduced that Jinhoo can be briefly halting all actions resulting from well being issues. UP10TION lately returned with their ninth mini album “Mild UP” and title monitor “Mild.”

Wishing Jinhoo a protected navy service!

Watch Jinhoo in “UP10TION, Please!” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)