UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok Gears Up For Solo Debut By Unveiling Release Schedule

UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok has revealed what followers can stay up for within the weeks forward of his solo debut!

On Could 11 at midnight KST, Kim Woo Seok launched a “scheduler” for his upcoming solo debut later this month. The schedule offers followers an in depth have a look at the teasers the idol will probably be sharing within the days main as much as his official launch on March 25.

Kim Woo Seok, who just lately named his official fan membership Nia, additionally teased that the title of his upcoming solo album was “coming quickly.”

The upcoming solo debut will mark Kim Woo Seok’s first new music since his promotions with “Produce X 101” mission group X1.

Are you excited for Kim Woo Seok’s solo debut? What sort of idea would you wish to see from him for this launch? Share your ideas with us under, and keep tuned for updates!