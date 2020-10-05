UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok Talks About Making Acting Debut In “Twenty Twenty” + Friendships With A.C.E’s Chan And More

In a current interview, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok shared his ideas on his current performing debut in “Twenty Twenty.”

“Twenty Twenty,” a romance drama from the creators of the hit “A-TEEN” sequence, tells the story of six younger individuals coming of age and tackling the tough questions introduced on by maturity. In his first-ever performing function, Kim Woo Seok is starring within the drama because the lonely Lee Hyun Jin, whose mother and father all the time prioritized work over household.

The continuing drama, which is each airing on JTBC and being launched on-line, was a success proper out of the gate, racking up over 30 million views on-line. Talking in regards to the drama’s on the spot recognition, Kim Woo Seok humbly commented, “I used to be actually stunned by how a lot love the drama obtained. I’ve nothing however gratitude [for the viewers], who made it doable for us to get off to such a very good begin. I hope that they’ll proceed to indicate a whole lot of love for ‘Twenty Twenty,’ which is able to change into much more enjoyable to look at in future episodes.”

As for a way he wound up venturing into performing for the primary time, the idol revealed, “Whereas I used to be making ready for my solo debut, I abruptly developed the urge to attempt performing for the primary time. It simply so occurred that I had the chance to see the drama’s synopsis, and I ended up with the ability to act for the primary time in ‘Twenty Twenty,’ the drama that I had most wished to be part of [out of the projects I considered]. I’m so grateful.”

When requested whether or not it had been formidable to make his performing debut in a number one function, Kim Woo Seok replied, “It’s true that I felt strain. Though I’m missing as an actor, I labored exhausting to vanish inside my character as a lot as doable in order that I might present the viewers good issues. I actually tried my greatest, and as somebody who was taking up the problem of performing for the primary time, I realized lots.”

He added, “I feel I’ll bear in mind this drama for the remainder of my life.”

In response to a query about whether or not he and his character had been comparable by way of character, Kim Woo Seok remarked, “To be sincere, earlier than filming started, I assumed that we had lots in widespread. However as soon as we truly began filming, I noticed that the character of Hyun Jin and I truly had extra variations than similarities.”

Nevertheless, Kim Woo Seok added that he and Lee Hyun Jin nonetheless shared some important similarities by way of their experiences and issues.

“As a result of ‘Twenty Twenty’ tells the story of the ‘firsts’ that Hyun Jin experiences after turning 20, I used to be in a position to relate to these feelings,” he mentioned. “For instance, after turning 20, Hyun Jin begins worrying about his desires. Hyun Jin is working by means of the identical issues that I had once I first began producing music, so I used to be in a position to perceive his emotions, and that allowed me to actually get into character.”

When requested what he had been like at that age, Kim Woo Seok replied, “Similar to Hyun Jin, I used to be a child with a whole lot of worries. I debuted once I was 20, so I feel my nervousness about ‘firsts,’ my worries about my desires, and my dedication to succeed had been all just like Hyun Jin’s.”

Kim Woo Seok went on to speak about his chemistry together with his co-star Han Sung Min, who performs his love curiosity Chae Da Hee within the drama.

“As ‘Twenty Twenty’ was my first performing venture, I realized lots from Sung Min,” he shared. “I feel that as we filmed collectively and step by step grew to become extra comfy round each other, our performing chemistry improved as nicely.”

The idol-turned-actor additionally revealed that he has change into very shut with “01 squad” members A.C.E’s Chan and Jin Ho Eun, who play his associates in “Twenty Twenty.”

“I all the time regarded ahead to filming my scenes with the ’01 squad,’” he recalled. “Each time we filmed collectively, we had a lot enjoyable that I actually felt like I used to be truly simply hanging out with my associates. We grew to become actually shut in actual life as nicely, and I’m joyful as a result of it looks like I’ve made associates that I’ll proceed to see typically sooner or later.”

Kim Woo Seok added, “Regardless that he’s not a member of the ’01 squad,’ I’m additionally shut with Ha Joon [Park Sang Nam]. In the drama, our characters see one another as rivals, however we’re truly associates in actual life.”

Lastly, when requested to price his personal performing efficiency, Kim Woo Seok responded, “I’ve solely simply began, so I really feel prefer it’s too exhausting to present myself a rating. I’m grateful that individuals are trying kindly on my efficiency. I’ll proceed to be a Kim Woo Seok that works my hardest to indicate good issues and maintain enhancing.”

