UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok Transforms Into A Lonely Soul With Emotional Scars In “Twenty Twenty”

Upcoming drama “Twenty Twenty” has shared a brand new glimpse of UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok’s appearing debut!

“Twenty Twenty,” a brand new romance drama from the creators of the hit “A-TEEN” collection, will inform the story of six younger individuals coming of age and tackling the troublesome questions introduced on by maturity.

Kim Woo Seok will likely be starring within the drama as Lee Hyun Jin, a lonely, emotionally-wounded character whose dad and mom all the time prioritized work over household. Because of his upbringing, he has grown accustomed to solitude, however after assembly Chae Da Hee (performed by Han Sung Min), he finds himself slowly beginning to change.

On August 13, “Twenty Twenty” launched new stills of Kim Woo Seok in his function as Lee Hyun Jin. As an artist who takes his music severely, the idol-turned-actor was particularly capable of relate to the character of Lee Hyun Jin, who finds consolation in composing and making music.

Kim Woo Seok confessed to feeling nervous about making his debut as an actor, however he additionally expressed pleasure concerning the function and the upcoming drama. He commented, “I’m actually grateful that I came across such an excellent drama and such an excellent character. As a result of that is my first time appearing, I really feel very anxious, however I additionally labored exhausting and ready quite a bit to know the character of Lee Hyun Jin.”

“Twenty Twenty” will likely be pre-released on August 15 at 7 p.m. KST on Naver TV, earlier than formally premiering on August 22 at 7 p.m. KST via Playlist Studio’s YouTube channel. The drama may even start airing on JTBC on September 6 at 11:50 p.m. KST.

Are you excited to see Kim Woo Seok make his appearing debut in “Twenty Twenty”?

In the meantime, watch Han Sung Min in her earlier drama “Moments of 18” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)