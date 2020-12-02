UP10TION’s Kogyeol Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Bitto + Other Members And Agency Artists Test Negative

Up to date December 1 at 5 p.m. KST:

TOP Media shared that the 2 employees members who have been awaiting their COVID-19 testing outcomes have each examined unfavourable.

UP10TION’s company TOP Media launched a press release revealing that Kogyeol has examined constructive for COVID-19.

On November 30, UP10TION underwent COVID-19 testing after member Bitto’s take a look at outcomes got here out constructive that day. The subsequent day, TOP Media issued the next assertion:

Hi there.

That is TOP Media. On November 30, after UP10TION’s Bitto examined constructive for COVID-19, anybody with any risk of contact, together with all UP10TION members and the corporate’s workers and employees, have been examined for COVID-19. Our company’s artists who didn’t cross paths [with Bitto] or weren’t in direct contact have been additionally examined within the case of secondary contact. On the the morning of December 1, the take a look at outcomes revealed that of the UP10TION members, Kogyeol examined constructive, and Kuhn, Gyujin, Hwanhee, Sunyoul, and Xiao examined unfavourable.

Though they examined unfavourable, the UP10TION members and their supervisor will self-quarantine for 2 weeks as they have been in shut contact. Furthermore, UP10TION’s stylists and hair and make-up artists all examined unfavourable, and the company’s workers, employees, and different artists apart from UP10TION have all examined unfavourable.

Nevertheless, there are two employees members whose take a look at outcomes haven’t come out but. If we discover any issues with the outcomes, we are going to take follow-up measures and start extra contact tracing. As UP10TION’s Kogyeol has examined constructive, Kogyeol will observe the directions of well being authorities.

The company will look into the members’ paths as soon as extra and test for every other employees members with potential danger of an infection.

We’ll strictly abide by the preventative follow-up measures instructed by the federal government and do our greatest in sustaining sanitation to forestall COVID-19 and managing our artists. We apologize for inflicting concern.

We want Bitto and Kogyeol a fast restoration.