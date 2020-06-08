UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk Announces Plans For Solo Comeback

UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk is gearing as much as make his return!

On June eight at midnight KST, Lee Jin Hyuk formally introduced that he could be returning along with his second solo album later this month.

Along with saying his comeback date—June 30—Lee Jin Hyuk additionally shared his first teaser for his upcoming launch.

Are you excited for Lee Jin Hyuk’s solo comeback? What sort of idea would you wish to see from him? Share your ideas beneath, and keep tuned for updates!