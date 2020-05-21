UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk In Talks To Join JTBC Sitcom Based On Popular Webtoon

We could also be seeing UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk in a brand new mission quickly!

On Could 20, it was reported that Lee Jin Hyuk could be showing in an upcoming JTBC sitcom. In response, a supply from JTBC said, “Our digital contents division Studio Lululala will likely be answerable for manufacturing for the brand new sitcom ‘Don’t Let Go of Your Thoughts’ (literal title).”

They continued so as to add, “UP10TION member and actor Lee Jin Hyuk is presently in talks to seem within the sitcom, and we’re presently ironing out broadcasting particulars.”

The brand new sitcom will likely be based mostly on a preferred webtoon of the identical title that has been continued for 10 years. The webtoon has been beloved for sharing tales from the unusual lives of households in a enjoyable and fascinating manner.

Lee Jin Hyuk is reported to be contemplating the function of Jung Shin, a school pupil who has an ideal physique however could be a little out of it more often than not. His household by no means actually is aware of what’s happening in his head however he runs an internet broadcast by himself the place he shares secrets and techniques about his household.

Keep tuned for extra updates and whilst you wait, take a look at Lee Jin Hyuk in his appearing debut within the MBC drama “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence” under:

Supply (1) (2)