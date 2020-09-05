UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk In Talks To Join NCT’s Jaehyun In Upcoming Drama

UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk could also be becoming a member of the forged of KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Pricey.M”!

On September 5, Lee Jin Hyuk’s company TOP Media confirmed that he had been provided a task within the drama. The company said, “Lee Jin Hyuk has acquired a casting supply for ‘Pricey.M,’ and he’s at present reviewing the supply with a good outlook.”

A spin-off of the hit net drama collection “Love Playlist,” “Pricey.M” is a romance drama that can inform the story of the campus-wide seek for “M,” a thriller particular person who’s talked about in an nameless publish on a Seoyeon College on-line group. NCT’s Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo, Kim Sae Ron, Bae Hyun Sung, and CLC’s Eunbin have all been confirmed to star within the upcoming drama.

In keeping with an unconfirmed report by Star Information, Lee Jin Hyuk has been provided the position of Gil Mok Jin, a sophomore psychology main who’s roommates with Cha Min Ho (performed by Jaehyun) and Park Ha Neul (performed by Bae Hyun Sung).

“Pricey.M” is at present aiming to premiere someday within the first half of 2021.

Are you excited to doubtlessly see Lee Jin Hyuk on this new drama? Keep tuned for updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jin Hyuk in “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence” beneath:

