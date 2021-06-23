Upasana Kamineni Wiki, Biography, Age, Photographs

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Take a look at under for Upasana Kamineni Wiki, Biography, Age, Photographs, and different main points:

Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Upasana Kamineni Photographs

Upasana Kamineni Main points

Upasana Kamineni was once born to Anil Kamineni and Shobana Kamineni on July twentieth. She is the granddaughter of Physician Pratap C Reddy who’s the chairman and co-founder of Apollo Hospitals. She did her commencement at Regent’s College London. Upasana met Ram Charan via a not unusual pal and ultimately, they began liking every different.

Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Upasana Kamineni Photographs

Ram Charan proposed her on her birthday and their engagement was once made on December 1, 2011, and were given married on 14 June 2012 on the Temple Timber Farm Area. Upasana is the Vice Chairman of Apollo Basis ( the Charity arm of the Apollo Hospitals Staff) and MD Apollo Existence ( the wellness arm of the Apollo Hospitals Staff.

Upasana Kamineni Wiki

 

Identify Upasana Kamineni / Upasana Konidela
Actual Identify Upasana Kamineni
Nickname Upasana, Upasna
Career Vice Chairman of Apollo Charity
Date of Delivery July 20, 1989
Age 28
Father Identify Anil Kamineni
Mom Identify Shobana Kamineni
Peak 1.73 m
Weight 55 Kg
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be Up to date
Faculty But to be Up to date
Faculty Regent’s College London, England
Spare time activities Dancing and Making a song
Homeland India
Nationality Indian
Married Sure
Husband Identify Ram Charan Teja
Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana, India

 

Upasana Kamineni Fb: https://www.fb.com/upasanakonidelaofficial/

Upasana Kamineni Twitter: https://twitter.com/upasanakonidela

Upasana Kamineni Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/upasanakaminenikonidela/

Upasana Kamineni Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/UpasanaKamineniKonidela

Upasana Kamineni Photographs

Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Upasana Kamineni Photographs

Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Upasana Kamineni Photographs

Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Upasana Kamineni Photographs

Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Upasana Kamineni Photographs | Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Upasana Kamineni Photographs | Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Upasana Kamineni Photographs

Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Upasana Kamineni Photographs | Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Upasana Kamineni Photographs | Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Upasana Kamineni Photographs | Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Upasana Kamineni Photographs | Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here