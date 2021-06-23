Take a look at under for Upasana Kamineni Wiki, Biography, Age, Photographs, and different main points:

Upasana Kamineni Main points

Upasana Kamineni was once born to Anil Kamineni and Shobana Kamineni on July twentieth. She is the granddaughter of Physician Pratap C Reddy who’s the chairman and co-founder of Apollo Hospitals. She did her commencement at Regent’s College London. Upasana met Ram Charan via a not unusual pal and ultimately, they began liking every different.

Ram Charan proposed her on her birthday and their engagement was once made on December 1, 2011, and were given married on 14 June 2012 on the Temple Timber Farm Area. Upasana is the Vice Chairman of Apollo Basis ( the Charity arm of the Apollo Hospitals Staff) and MD Apollo Existence ( the wellness arm of the Apollo Hospitals Staff.

Upasana Kamineni Wiki

Identify Upasana Kamineni / Upasana Konidela Actual Identify Upasana Kamineni Nickname Upasana, Upasna Career Vice Chairman of Apollo Charity Date of Delivery July 20, 1989 Age 28 Father Identify Anil Kamineni Mom Identify Shobana Kamineni Peak 1.73 m Weight 55 Kg Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification But to be Up to date Faculty But to be Up to date Faculty Regent’s College London, England Spare time activities Dancing and Making a song Homeland India Nationality Indian Married Sure Husband Identify Ram Charan Teja Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Upasana Kamineni Fb: https://www.fb.com/upasanakonidelaofficial/

Upasana Kamineni Twitter: https://twitter.com/upasanakonidela

Upasana Kamineni Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/upasanakaminenikonidela/

Upasana Kamineni Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/UpasanaKamineniKonidela

Upasana Kamineni Photographs

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.