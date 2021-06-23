Take a look at under for Upasana Kamineni Wiki, Biography, Age, Photographs, and different main points:
Upasana Kamineni was once born to Anil Kamineni and Shobana Kamineni on July twentieth. She is the granddaughter of Physician Pratap C Reddy who’s the chairman and co-founder of Apollo Hospitals. She did her commencement at Regent’s College London. Upasana met Ram Charan via a not unusual pal and ultimately, they began liking every different.
Ram Charan proposed her on her birthday and their engagement was once made on December 1, 2011, and were given married on 14 June 2012 on the Temple Timber Farm Area. Upasana is the Vice Chairman of Apollo Basis ( the Charity arm of the Apollo Hospitals Staff) and MD Apollo Existence ( the wellness arm of the Apollo Hospitals Staff.
Upasana Kamineni Wiki
|Identify
|Upasana Kamineni / Upasana Konidela
|Actual Identify
|Upasana Kamineni
|Nickname
|Upasana, Upasna
|Career
|Vice Chairman of Apollo Charity
|Date of Delivery
|July 20, 1989
|Age
|28
|Father Identify
|Anil Kamineni
|Mom Identify
|Shobana Kamineni
|Peak
|1.73 m
|Weight
|55 Kg
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be Up to date
|Faculty
|But to be Up to date
|Faculty
|Regent’s College London, England
|Spare time activities
|Dancing and Making a song
|Homeland
|India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|Sure
|Husband Identify
|Ram Charan Teja
|Present Town
|Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Upasana Kamineni Fb: https://www.fb.com/upasanakonidelaofficial/
Upasana Kamineni Twitter: https://twitter.com/upasanakonidela
Upasana Kamineni Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/upasanakaminenikonidela/
Upasana Kamineni Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/UpasanaKamineniKonidela
Upasana Kamineni Photographs
