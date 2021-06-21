UPATS arrested 2 other people, used to get investment from ISI

Lucknow: UP ATS has were given a large good fortune relating to pressured conversion in UP. In Lucknow, the UP ATS has busted a gang who pressured them to transform to Islam through forcibly changing them thru flawed approach. UP ATS has arrested 2 other people from Lucknow on this case. The names of the arrested persons are Jahangir Kazmi and Umar Gautam, either one of whom are citizens of Jamianagar, Delhi. Additionally Learn – The useless frame of a Hindu individual used to be buried in Jeddah as a Muslim, the Saudi executive found out the grave, additionally apologized, now…

ADG Regulation and Order advised within the press convention that on June 2, each the accused were arrested in Dasna. It has come to the fore within the investigation that those other people forcefully convert other people to faith illegally. Umar Gautam, who has been arrested, himself became from a Hindu to a Muslim. Now he’s working a conversion marketing campaign. Along side his spouse Jahangir, he has transformed greater than one thousand other people thus far. They used to transform other people through taking cash from Pakistani intelligence company ISI. He himself has accredited this. Additionally Learn – Ban on Madrasas in Sri Lanka, Public Protection Minister mentioned Burqa has an immediate have an effect on on nationwide safety

Allow us to inform you that those other people have transformed in lots of districts of UP together with Mathura, Varanasi. Again and again those other people have additionally accredited the subject of changing deaf and deaf ladies to marriage. Jahangir has transformed one and a part dozen kids of deaf faculty going to Noida. In Lucknow, many instances were registered in opposition to each in several sections. Additionally Learn – Case of pressured conversion in MP, criticism of Hindu lady, 9 other people together with folks arrested