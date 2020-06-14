Upcoming Ben Affleck Motion pictures: A List Of Future Projects From The Batman Actor

Untitled McDonald’s Monopoly Film (Producing) – TBA

It looks as if it has been years since everybody was speaking in regards to the HBO docuseries McMillions, which chronicled the hard-to-believe story of the McDonald’s Monopoly Rip-off, however that was just a few months in the past. And regardless that the thrill has died down a bit in mild of the whole lot that has occurred on the planet since then, we are able to count on to listen to in regards to the matter a terrific deal within the close to future when Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s movie protecting the identical matter hits theaters. In a February 2020 interview with Collider, Affleck revealed that though he was busy with different tasks on the time, he was nonetheless dedicated to this challenge, which had just lately acquired a brand new script therapy. All I need to know is that if FBI agent Doug Matthews goes to painting himself within the movie adaptation.