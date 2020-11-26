Upcoming Catalan Docs Showcase Unspools at 2020 IDFA

Music from the previous, on-line abuse, woman and boy racers – plus the interior lives of main college youngsters had been among the many topics tackled by movies featured within the IDFA’s Upcoming Catalan Documentaries strand.

Designed to showcase initiatives nearing completion, the web occasion kicked off with “I Am” – a heartwarming movie that traces 4 youngsters over eight years by means of their main college journey.

The documentary’s director Patricia M. Felix then waited an additional 4 years to make the ultimate a part of her venture, capturing the youngsters’ reactions and feedback about their youthful selves.

Topics embrace Mia, who should overcome dyslexia and the charismatic Candella who the youngsters gravitate in the direction of. There’s additionally class joker Manuel who experiences points when two of his shut associates go away, and Neil, an adopted youngster from Russia who begins his college years drawing offended monster homes and finishes them by writing a performing a play about an alien looking for his place on this planet.

In line with Felix, the 90-minute venture, produced by means of Diana Toucedo Movie (“Trinta Lumes”) and WKND (which makes TV animation “Tender Steel” and have “The Good Untrue Husbands Membership”), shall be full subsequent 12 months. The venture can also be on the lookout for worldwide distributors.

“Pepi Fandango” is one in all two documentaries that featured music within the session, though a part-musical documentary, part-road film and half flashback to the Holocaust, Lucija’s Stojevic’s movie doesn’t simply match into any class.

Pepi Fandango

Courtesy of Catalan Docs

Made by means of Barcelona-based Midday Movies, it tells the story of Pepi, separated from his father as a small boy and despatched to a focus camp the place he met the incarcerated youngsters of Spanish Civil Battle Republicans.

There, the youngsters may very well be heard singing flamenco music throughout the partitions to the grownup camp to allow them to know that they had been nonetheless alive. As an older grownup this joyful music continues to haunts Pepi, so he embarks on a journey from his house in Vienna to an Andalusian village to actually face the music that causes him a lot ache.

In line with Stojevic, whose earlier doc “La Chana” received the IDFA Viewers award in 2016, round 75% of the movie has been shot. He added that targets now together with finishing filming both on location in Vienna and Barcelona or by means of archive, if COVID-19 restrictions stop filming.

The venture can also be fascinated about partnering with broadcasters and distributors from Austria, Germany and France.

The second movie for which music is the beating coronary heart is “Muyeres” which appears to be like at the songs and music originating from ladies within the Asturian Mountains, at a time limit when their traditions are at risk of dying out.

Muyeres

Credit score: Marta Lallana

Modern musician Raül Refree, makes it his mission to trace down a few of these ladies to finish a preservation venture that his grandfather began recording years in the past.

In line with Lallana, the presence of Refree is extra of an inciting incident than a story system, as she plans to create “an unconventional and poetic narrative” out of the fabric, which is able to characteristic 4 of the remaining ladies in addition to the “ghostly voices” on Refree’s grandfather’s recordings.

Producer Alejandro Cassilo added that Spanish state cinema support has already coated 50% of the finances, and the plan is to start out capturing subsequent spring.

Made by means of Corte y Confección de Películas, the movie can also be on the lookout for a global gross sales agent to handle the movie’s competition and tour plans in addition to extra help from a tv or SVoD platform.

Ransomware

Final 12 months Patricia Franquesa obtained an e-mail from a hacker demanding a ransom in return for not publishing intimate photographs of her that had been taken from her stolen laptop.

The Catalan-funded venture “Olé Mi Coño” is the filmmaker’s try and wrestle again management over the scenario.

Franquesa began to document a visible collage of her on-line life throughout this disaster – comprising of emails and the calls to the police -which she is now turning into what she describes as a “thriller documentary.”

Gross sales company Rise and Shine has already boarded this gripping story which is presently in growth at two Spanish producers: Gadea Movies – by means of which Franquesa co-produced her first manufacturing “La Mami” and Barcelona-based Ringo Media (whose credit embrace “Matria”).

Ole Mi Coño

Courtesy of Catalan Docs

The 65-minute venture is now on the lookout for financiers to stump up the remaining €200,000 ($240,000) wanted to finish the finances, together with broadcasters, streaming platforms and worldwide gross sales brokers. The movie can also be seeking to join with movie competition programmers.

Laura Sistero’s documentary “Tolyatti Adrift,” in the meantime, follows a 12 months within the life of 4 teenage “drifters” who eat, breathe and race automobiles.

All of them hail from Tolyatti, a metropolis in Russia as soon as identified for its burgeoning automotive trade, which has since fallen into decline.

From this, a brand new motion, “Boyevaya Klassika,” emerges, which sees younger individuals rescue and soup up previous automobiles from native factories.

One in all them is attempting to dodge army service whereas one other has fled from alcoholic mother and father. A 3rd goals to change into the motion’s first feminine driver.

Sistero, an advert director who combines her business work with extra private initiatives, is working with Barcelona-based artistic group Boobaloo Movies on the venture, which already has numerous companions connected together with: Les Movies d’Ici, Radio Canada, France Télévisions, TV3, ICAA movie fund, CNC Cosip, Procirep. Having raised €167,000 ($199,000) of its estimated €208,567 ($250,000) finances, the characteristic is now on the lookout for gross sales brokers, TV pre-sales and worldwide distribution.