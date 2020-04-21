Upcoming DC Films: What’s Next For Batman, Superman, Wonder Lady, And More

Go away a Remark
Since 2008, Marvel Studios has constructed up their cinematic universe with a few of the hottest motion pictures being produced in Hollywood, and for a lot of that point DC Comics and Warner Bros. have doing all the pieces of their energy to create a franchise that exists on an identical degree. Now we have been watching a brand new cinematic period for the model play out going again to the discharge of Zack Snyder’s Man of Metal in 2013, and whereas there have been sure ups and downs throughout that interval, work continues to be being achieved. It’s not the unique DC Prolonged Universe as anyone deliberate it, however there’s nonetheless an fascinating future ready to unfold for Superman, Batman, and firm.
So what are the titles which are going to assist followers dive into this huge comedian guide world? Who’re the filmmakers making the flicks, and who might be starring? Properly, we have organized all that info for you beneath, so learn on to have your huge questions answered!
Wonder Lady 1984 – August 14, 2020
To the shock of solely the few who could not perceive the potential of a female-driven superhero film, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Lady was a monster hit when it was launched in the summertime of 2017, and in consequence a sequel was rapidly given the inexperienced gentle. Jenkins might be again on the helm, and the story might be taking the titular Amazonian hero to America – particularly in the course of the 12 months 1984 (if that wasn’t apparent already from the title).
There are nonetheless many mysteries surrounding the plot of Wonder Lady 1984, however Patty Jenkins has famous that the 12 months concurrently featured each the perfect and worst of humanity on the worldwide scale. Gal Gadot might be again in her traditional armor for the journey as Wonder Lady, whereas (surprisingly) Chris Pine will even be again because the formerly-dead Steve Trevor. Kristin Wiig might be enjoying one of many central villains of the movie, the traditional Wonder Lady antagonist Cheetah (although she begins the story as Diana’s nerdy gal pal Barbara Minerva), and Pedro Pascal is enjoying Maxwell Lord – a scrupulous enterprise man who’s promoting folks their desires… however for a horrible value.
The Suicide Squad – August 6, 2021
Though David Ayer’s Suicide Squad was not precisely critically-acclaimed, the movie was positively nonetheless profitable sufficient to warrant a sequel. And what’s extra, the DC Prolonged Universe has dipped into the Marvel Studios expertise pool to assist get the movie made. After being fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by Disney, it was revealed that Warner Bros. pursuedJames Gunn to write down the script for Suicide Squad 2, and after a protracted interval of hypothesis he signed on to direct it as nicely (even after making amends at rejoining the manufacturing of the Marvel Studios challenge).
Just like The Batman, the blockbuster might be titled The Suicide Squad, and it’s been stated that it received’t actually be a direct follow-up to Ayer’s film, and as an alternative one thing that simply takes the premise in a special path whereas nonetheless that includes a few of the identical characters. Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, and Joel Kinnaman are all set to return as Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Amanda Waller, and Rick Flag, respectively, and David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Daniela Melchior and Steve Agee might be enjoying Polka-Dot Man, Peacemaker, Ratcatcher, and King Shark. Idris Elba is signed on in a thriller function, as have Storm Reid, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Alice Braga, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosío, Mayling Ng, Juan Diego Botto, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Jennifer Holland.
The Batman – October 1, 2021
The Batman is a challenge that has definitely had greater than its justifiable share of ups and downs. At one level this was to be a movie directed by Ben Affleck and would have featured the titular hero going up in opposition to Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke – however that’s in no way the shape by which the film now exists. As an alternative, director Matt Reeves is now on the helm, and the franchise has determined to go in a completely new path with the Caped Crusader, particularly by hiring Robert Pattinson to play the brand new huge display screen model of Bruce Wayne a.ok.a. Batman.
Particulars about what we are able to anticipate from the plot have been obscure, nevertheless it’s been stated that there’s a plan to showcase the Darkish Knight’s detective abilities not like any earlier huge display screen journey for the character. Reeves has introduced collectively a improbable ensemble of actors for The Batman, as Pattinson might be joined within the forged by Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman; Paul Dano as The Riddler; Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál; Andy Serkis as Alfred; and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.
Black Adam – December 22, 2021
Dwayne Johnson has been speaking with Warner Bros. for years about enjoying Shazam villain Black Adam on the massive display screen, and the actor has spent a very long time spreading information about plans for a Black Adam solo film. Solely now, nevertheless, does it appear like the film is definitely discovering some traction. Following up on the success of Shazam!, the supervillain-centric blockbuster is seemingly shifting ahead, and it now has Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra connected to make it.
Filming will start in some unspecified time in the future in late summer time 2020, with the studio planning to have the characteristic in theaters in December 2021, and in consequence extra particulars about what to anticipate from the story and the characters concerned will doubtless come out quickly.
DC Tremendous Pets – Could 20, 2022
DC has been releasing high quality animated options for years on the house video market, however issues haven’t gone spectacularly with huge display screen endeavors. The newest instance is Teen Titans Go! To The Films, which, regardless of incomes optimistic critiques, solely managed to make a grand complete of $52 million globally in the summertime of 2018. The model continues to be making an attempt to make it work, although, which explains why a DC Tremendous Pets movie is at present on the schedule for launch in 2022.
Directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, the movie will middle on the notable furry buddies of DC’s hottest heroes, and discover them becoming a member of collectively for some type of unspecified journey. Clearly it received’t be related to any of the opposite creating properties by way of continuity, nevertheless it nonetheless is an fascinating title to be within the combine and protecting the slate various.
The Flash – July 1, 2022
Following his appearances in Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League, Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen is anticipated subsequent to be featured in his very personal solo Flash movie. Sadly, quite a lot of behind the scenes drama has let quite a lot of time lapse. Initially it was author Seth Grahame-Smith who was set to make his directorial debut with the blockbuster, however then Warner Bros, handed the reins over to Rick Famuyiwa — identified for guiding the indie hit Dope. Sadly, he left the film a number of months after signing on, citing “inventive variations.”
Since then Sport Night time duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have come aboard, however now they’re gone as nicely, and the movie is now set to be made by IT‘s Andy Muschietti. It is at present scheduled, as you may see, to be the second live-action DC film launched in 2022… but when we’re being 100% trustworthy, we’re not precisely holding our breath at this level.
Shazam! 2 – November 4, 2022
Whereas not as huge as another blockbusters about costumed crusaders, David F. Sandberg’s Shazam! made a decent amount of cash in spring 2019, in the end bringing in $363 million globally. That’s a very good factor, as a result of Warner Bros. doesn’t have quite a lot of time to waste hemming and hawing about whether or not or not they need to make a Shazam! 2. The younger forged, together with Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, and extra, aren’t going to remain younger eternally, so the studio must work quick in the case of making follow-ups.
Zachary Levi stated in June 2019 that there have been plans to start out manufacturing on the untitled Shazam! 2 as early as late spring/early summer time 2020, however that was earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic pressured a delay. With manufacturing schedules pushed, the set launch date in April 2022 was moved to the latter half of that very same 12 months. As you may see, the movie is coming rather less than a 12 months after the discharge of Black Adam, so anticipate loads of hypothesis within the coming months/years about potential connections between the 2 productions.
Aquaman 2 – December 16, 2022
There was a time when James Wan’s Aquaman regarded prefer it was in deep trouble. It was not solely the primary DC film scheduled for launch after the frustration that was Zack Snyder’s Justice League, nevertheless it was additionally going up in opposition to some critical field workplace competitors in December 2018. And but now the movie at present exists as the best grossing DC Comics adaptation of all time. Warner Bros. wasted no time arranging plans for a sequel, and at present Aquaman 2 is on observe to be launched in December 2022.
The studio has not but made any formal bulletins concerning the follow-up (we nonetheless don’t know if James Wan will return to direct), however we are able to assume that the story will comply with Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry a.ok.a. Aquaman as he navigates the difficult existence of an undersea king. In the meantime, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and Dr. Stephen Shin (Randall Park) might be making efforts to each uncover the secrets and techniques of Atlantis, and in addition take its monarch down.
The New Gods
Recent off directing the long-awaited adaptation of the beloved novel A Wrinkle In Time, director Ava Durvernay discovered herself flirting with one other blockbuster challenge – particularly an adaptation of Jack Kirby’s The New Gods. Duvernay beforehand had discussions with Marvel Studios about each Black Panther and Captain Marvel, however as an alternative of collaborating within the Marvel Cinematic Universe she might be lending her abilities to the DC Prolonged Universe. The New Gods can have audiences take a Increase Tube to the worlds of Apokolips and New Genesis – that are two alien worlds which have lengthy been at conflict. Not a lot is understood concerning the plot of the movie at this level, however favorites like Mister Miracle, Massive Barda, Orion, Granny Goodness and, after all, Darkseid, are anticipated to play vital components. Comedian guide author Tom King has signed on to co-write the script with Duvernay, however it’s at present unclear after we will really get to see the completed results of their collaboration.
The Trench
James Wan has confirmed himself as a gifted blockbuster director greater than able to creating huge display screen spectacle – nevertheless it nonetheless says one thing that the most effective sequences in his Aquaman movie was stuffed with horror vibes. Watching Arthur Curry and Mera battle in opposition to the creatures of The Trench was each terrifying and memorable, and really a lot mirrored Wan’s roots. So is it actually shocking that Warner Bros. needs to take the idea behind that scene and switch it right into a full characteristic? The reply is not any. Admittedly it is a challenge that we don’t know a lot about at present, and we don’t have a transparent thought of when it would get made, however it’s positively one thing that’s in energetic improvement.
Justice League 2
Zack Snyder’s Justice League wasn’t the film most individuals had been anticipating. Following critical overhauls in post-production, the team-up movie acquired primarily destructive critiques, and made lower than each different DC Prolonged Universe characteristic that preceded it. Sadly, it was a shock that knocked the whole franchise off kilter, and now even fundamental tasks like Justice League 2 exist as huge query marks. The primary movie’s post-credits sequence appeared to arrange the concept Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) can be teaming up with Slade Wilson (Joe Manganiello) to kind the Injustice League in a sequel, however for now it is unclear if that idea will ever be full realized in live-action.
Man Of Metal 2
When Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice was first introduced, it appeared from the skin that it will additionally function Man of Metal 2. Because the challenge moved via improvement, nevertheless, it very a lot morphed into one thing else (a.ok.a. the setup for Justice League), and whereas it handled penalties from the 2013 Zack Snyder film, it was made clear that followers must wait an additional minute for the son of Krypton to get one other actual solo journey. Now it’s years later, and we’re nonetheless ready to search out out what’s going to occur. It’s not clear if Henry Cavill continues to be going to be the massive display screen model of Clark Kent a.ok.a. Superman going ahead, and there are at present no filmmakers connected to make a Man of Metal 2.
Inexperienced Lantern Corps
Following the unlucky Inexperienced Lantern film that got here out in 2011, Warner Bros. and DC Comics are rebooting the story of the famed intergalactic peace protecting pressure by making a workforce film as an alternative of simply specializing in a single Emerald Knight. Not a lot is understood concerning the challenge but, although it has been introduced that the movie will characteristic each Hal Jordan and John Stewart along with different well-known intergalactic brokers. Past that, Inexperienced Lantern’s function within the DC Prolonged Universe is completely unclear. It was shocking to many followers that he wasn’t included as a part of the unique Justice League lineup, and data is scarce about filmmakers and potential actors concerned with the Inexperienced Lantern Corps film. That is positively a significant query mark in the way forward for the franchise.
Gotham Metropolis Sirens
Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn started her huge display screen life as a standout in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, however the standing of her future as a extra standalone character is a bit up within the air following the less-than-stellar opening of Birds of Prey. The psychotic villain is subsequent set to look in The Suicide Squad, but in addition nonetheless doubtlessly on the desk is Gotham Metropolis Sirens, one other Harley-centric challenge that Warner Bros. needs to make. It’s been reported that David Ayer might be taking the helm of the challenge, and going by the title and comedian guide historical past, it is assumed that the characteristic will middle on the adventures of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.
Nightwing
A Nightwing film was introduced within the winter of 2017, with The LEGO Batman Film‘s Chris McKay connected to direct. Since then we’ve heard scattered experiences concerning the challenge persevering with to exist in improvement, however not a lot else has been stated concerning the film. It’s not identified at present when the movie may be gearing as much as begin filming, or the way it might in the end relate to Matt Reeves’ The Batman.
Booster Gold
DC has been teasing followers with the potential for doing a Booster Gold movie for years now, and whereas it stays completely unclear if the challenge will ever come collectively, we do on the very least know {that a} script for it exists. Zack Stentz, whose earlier writing credit embrace X-Males: First Class, has penned a draft of the film that Warner Bros. now has. We’ll proceed to await new updates about it, nevertheless it’s positively the type of characteristic that we anticipate the studio will maintain off on till the franchise is on extra secure floor.
Blue Beetle
In an age when blockbuster superheroes are getting increasingly more various, it’s shocking that neither DC nor Marvel has launched a solo movie a few latinx character – however that will change if the previous can get the ball rolling with their Blue Beetle film. Because it’s at present being developed, the massive display screen journey would middle on the Jaime Reyes model of the hero, and if achieved proper it will doubtlessly be a generation-changer. No director is at present connected, although Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (2019’s Miss Bala) is reportedly caring for the script.
Batgirl
Selling feminine heroes on the massive display screen is seemingly a giant a part of the long run for the DC Prolonged Universe, which explains why the franchise has been working exhausting for years to attempt to get a Batgirl film made. Sadly, progress has been sluggish. Joss Whedon, who directed the reshoots on Justice League, was initially employed to pen the script for the film, however he backed out a few 12 months after signing on when he merely could not discover a correct hook for the story. Now the movie doesn’t have a director, however Christina Hodson, who additionally labored with DC on the script for Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is holding the pen for the challenge.
Lobo
As you could have seen studying this characteristic, DC has been in a position to appeal to quite a lot of huge names to direct motion pictures primarily based on their properties, however this one is a particular case. Experiences in early 2018 revealed that Michael Bay is working with Warner Bros. to doubtlessly take the helm of Lobo – a movie that might middle on DC’s wackiest intergalactic bounty hunter. We’ve heard nothing concerning the challenge since then, so the place the film exists by way of improvement is unclear, however you may make sure that this one has our consideration.
Justice League Darkish
With the correct Justice League launched into the DCEU, the franchise is quickly trying to have audiences meet the workforce’s extra magical counterpart from the comics. Initially Justice League Darkish was going to be directed by Guillermo Del Toro, after which it was going to be Doug Liman… however now the challenge exists and not using a director. The property focuses on a bunch of anti-heroes led by detective John Constantine who face off in opposition to supernatural and magical threats — versus the extra scientific and extraterrestrial threats the Justice League battles. No plot particulars have been introduced, and we do not know something but about casting.
Plastic Man
DC positively appears to be previous its complete “darkish and gritty section,” and few upcoming tasks counsel that extra strongly than the in-development Plastic Man characteristic. That is unquestionably one of many silliest characters within the DC canon, and it’s unattainable to think about any movie about him being something however a straight-up comedy. This can be a challenge that’s nonetheless very a lot within the early levels, however Warner Bros. has employed newcomer Amanda Idoko to pen the screenplay.
