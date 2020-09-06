Upcoming Drama “18 Once more” Sets New Premiere Date + Unveils Fun Poster

JTBC’s upcoming drama “18 Once more” has introduced its new premiere date!

“18 Once more,” which is predicated on the American movie “17 Once more,” will inform the story of a person on the point of divorce who abruptly finds himself again within the physique of his 18-year-old self, when he was a rising basketball star. Yoon Sang Hyun will play the older model of the protagonist, whereas Lee Do Hyun will star as his teenage counterpart.

Though the drama was initially scheduled to start airing on September 7, its premiere was delayed when JTBC quickly halted all drama manufacturing so as to forestall the unfold of COVID-19.

The producers of “18 Once more” have now introduced, “The premiere date has formally been finalized, and the drama will start airing on September 21.”

They added, “We sincerely thank all the viewers who’ve been ready for ’18 Once more’ for a very long time. To make up for the lengthy wait, we’re at present doing every thing we will to convey you an much more romantic, relatable, and entertaining drama. We ask that you just present lots of anticipation for ’18 Once more.’”

JTBC additionally launched a playful new poster for the upcoming drama. The poster reveals Jung Da Jung (performed by Kim Ha Neul) sitting subsequent to her husband Hong Dae Younger, who’s cut up into his youthful and older selves.

The caption reads, “My husband, who appeared like my nemesis, has turn into 18!”

“18 Once more” will premiere on September 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

