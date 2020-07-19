Upcoming Drama “CHIP-IN” Previews Intriguing Ties Between Characters With Relationship Chart

Forward of its premiere, MBC’s “CHIP-IN” launched an intricate character relationship chart!

“CHIP-IN” can be a black comedy thriller drama that follows 9 individuals as they collect on the house of a well-known artist within the hopes of getting his inheritance.

Initially, the principle household relationship is shaped round painter Yoo In Ho (Nam Moon Cheol). His ex-wife is theater director Seol Younger (Kim Jung Younger) and his ex-mistress is Kim Ji Hye (Oh Na Ra), who was once a well-known mannequin. Yoo In Ho and Kim Ji Hye have a daughter named Yoo Bit Na (Kim Hye Joon), who’s now a university scholar.

Yoo In Ho has two youthful brothers, and one in all them is Yoo In Gook. Not a lot is thought about him apart from the very fact he has a son named Yoo Hae Joon (Choi Gyu Jin). Yoo In Ho’s half-brother is Dok Go Cheol (Han Soo Hyun), and he in flip has a daughter named Do Go Seon (Kim Si Eun).

There are two extra characters who will not be associated to the artist by blood however reside in the identical home as him. They’re Moon Jung Wook (Lee Yoon Hee), his pal and supervisor, and Ms. Park (Nam Mi Jung), the household maid.

Viewers can look ahead to the sudden twists and turns the drama will take because the 9 major characters combat for inheritance.

“CHIP-IN” airs on July 22 at 9:30 p.m. KST and can be obtainable on Viki!

