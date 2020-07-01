Upcoming Drama “Flower Of Evil” Shares Glimpse Of Lee Joon Gi And Moon Chae Won As Loving Parents

tvN launched new stills of Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won for the upcoming drama “Flower of Evil.”

The drama will inform the story of Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi), a person who hides his previous and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won). As a detective, Cha Ji Won begins to develop suspicious of him, and so they discover themselves standing in entrance of a fact they don’t want to face.

Within the new stills, Lee Joon Gi and Cha Ji Won be part of little one actress Jung Search engine optimization Yeon, who will play their daughter Baek Eun Ha, to painting a contented household.

In one of many images, Baek Hee Sung, Cha Ji Won, and Baek Eun Ha are excitedly celebrating a birthday collectively. The couple gazes lovingly at their candy daughter who sings and claps with pleasure.

Each Cha Ji Won and Baek Hee Sung do their greatest as loving dad and mom to maintain Baek Eun Ha. Cha Ji Won dries her damp hair, whereas Baek Hee Sung enjoys some alone time along with her. Cha Ji Won smiles in satisfaction as she watches her husband feed their daughter.

Nevertheless, there’s a surprising twist when it seems that Baek Hee Sung could also be a serial killer. Viewers are desperate to watch the 2 actors’ chemistry in addition to uncover the reality behind the suspenseful story.

“Flower of Evil” premieres on July 22 at 10:50 p.m. KST and will likely be out there on Viki!

