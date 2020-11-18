Upcoming Drama “Reside On” Shares Glimpse Of Jung Da Bin, NU’EST’s Minhyun, And Yang Hye Ji As Not-So-Ordinary High Schoolers

New JTBC drama “Reside On” shared new stills forward of tonight’s premiere!

“Reside On” is a romance drama set within the broadcasting membership of Search engine optimisation Yeon High College. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, the varsity superstar and social media influencer who enters the membership for suspicious motives, whereas NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the pinnacle of the membership who’s strict and a perfectionist. Yang Hye Ji takes on the position of Ji So Hyun, mannequin pupil and vp of the broadcasting membership.

Within the first set of stills, Go Eun Taek and Ji So Hyun are choosing an announcer for his or her broadcasting membership. Baek Ho Rang is without doubt one of the candidates for the place, and she or he boldly faces her interviewers. Baek Ho Rang particularly zooms near Go Eun Taek, and he stares again at her with equal confidence. Ji So Hyun leans in to whisper one thing to Go Eun Taek, and viewers are questioning in the event that they’ll settle for Baek Ho Rang or not.

The second set of stills present Jung Da Bin’s good transformation into Baek Ho Rang, the social media superstar. She is a prideful character who places on a tricky entrance to cover her loneliness, and she or he hides a mysterious secret that would endanger her fame.

Jung Da Bin, who began off as a toddler actress, appeared in lots of works and portrayed every of her distinctive characters in a energetic method along with her detailed gestures, emotional strains, and varied facial expressions. Viewers are trying ahead to her new transformation for this drama.

The drama additionally shared a better take a look at Yang Hye Ji’s character.

Ji So Hyun is a mannequin pupil and vp of the broadcasting membership. She could also be seen as variety and delicate, however she additionally is aware of easy methods to rise up for herself. Though Ji So Hyun was as soon as pals with Baek Ho Rang, she was out of the blue reduce off for no specific purpose. Viewers are additionally trying ahead to her romance with puppy-like Kim Yoo Shin (VICTON’s Byungchan), who’s Baek Ho Rang’s one and solely buddy.

Yang Hye Ji commented, “As it’s a story of younger individuals, there are a lot of components to sympathize with. It’s a drama that can carry peace and luxury to viewers who’re college students and viewers who miss their college days, so please stay up for it!

“Reside On” premieres on November 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST and shall be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki!

Within the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama under:

