Upcoming Drama “Reside On” Shares Glimpse Of VICTON’s Byungchan And Jung Da Bin’s Realistic Friendship

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Reside On” has shared extra stills forward of its premiere!

“Reside On” is a brand new romance drama starring NU’EST’s Minhyun as Go Eun Taek, a perfectionist who’s the top of his highschool’s broadcasting membership, and Jung Da Bin as Baek Ho Rang, a faculty celeb and social media influencer who joins the membership with ulterior motives. VICTON’s Byungchan will play Kim Yoo Shin, Baek Ho Rang’s one and solely good friend with puppy-like charms.

On November 9, the drama launched stills that present Baek Ho Rang and Kim Yoo Shin’s particular friendship. The 2 hang around on campus, and so they quarrel sometimes. Regardless of Baek Ho Rang’s chilly nature and dismissive angle, Kim Yoo Shin stays faithfully loyal as her solely good friend.

It is possible for you to to see extra of their distinctive friendship within the first episode of “Reside On,” which is able to air on November 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

The drama will even be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

Within the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)