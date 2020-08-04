Upcoming Drama Shares Sneak Peek Of Intriguing Dynamics Between Lee Jae Wook And Go Ara

KBS 2TV’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” (literal title) has launched new stills sharing a sneak peek of Lee Jae Wook and Go Ara.

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” might be a romantic comedy that tells the story of energetic pianist Goo La La (Go Ara) and professional part-timer Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook). They may collect at a piano academy known as “La La Land” in a small countryside village with secrets and techniques and scars that they’re hiding.

The brand new stills give a glimpse into how totally different the 2 characters may be and the enjoyable chemistry that can come from it. Goo La La appears to be attempting to cover her identification as a lot as attainable, however standing out that a lot consequently, sporting a shawl over her head and placing on a pair of massive sun shades. Solar Woo Joon is on the clock at his part-time job and although he’s normally good at maintaining his customer support smile always, he can’t assist however lose it and look irritated relating to coping with Goo La La.

Chaos is ready to ensue between Goo La La, who could also be easy however could make others giggle in any state of affairs, and Solar Woo Joon, who seems chilly on the surface however is definitely heat and thoughtful. Goo La La loses every thing in a single day when she comes throughout Solar Woo Joon, who seems like he’d be understanding of all of her troubles, whereas Solar Woo Joon finds his life filling with mild and hope with Goo La La round, although she could also be borrowing cash from him.

The pair selected their chemistry as probably the greatest issues to observe for within the new drama and Go Ara stated, “Lee Jae Wook is all the time in a position to react shortly to any state of affairs on set. I feel his distinctive charms are in a position to shine even brighter once we work collectively.” Lee Jae Wook stated, “She’s actually nice, I couldn’t put all of it into phrases. She has this nice vitality that spreads happiness to everybody. She’s all the time so encouraging as effectively, so I’m studying loads.”

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is ready to premiere on August 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, catch Go Ara in her earlier drama “Haechi” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)