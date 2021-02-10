Upcoming Drama “Vincenzo” Previews Song Joong Ki Experiencing Turbulent Times In Korea

tvN’s upcoming weekend drama “Vincenzo” launched extra stills of Song Joong Ki!

“Vincenzo” stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who’s of Korean descent, however was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. When he strikes again to Korea because of a battle inside his group, he winds up crossing paths with sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Younger (performed by Jeon Yeo Bin) and her intern Jang Joon Woo (performed by 2PM’s Taecyeon). Collectively, they be part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the court docket of regulation.

The brand new stills preview the surprising hurdles Vincenzo will encounter in Korea, his delivery nation. In one picture, he goals his gun at somebody with chilly, cruel eyes. In one other picture, he’s on the airport whereas wearing a flawless go well with. He appears to be like prepared for no matter he’s about to face in Korea, however the final nonetheless hints that issues will go south. He appears to be like exhausted and pissed off, and his once-perfect go well with is now dirty with dust.

The manufacturing crew shared, “Foreigner Vincenzo’s entry into Korea shall be thrilling from the start. The occasions which can be about to unfold shall be past your creativeness. Please look ahead to a brand new facet of Song Joong Ki you’ve by no means seen earlier than.”

“Vincenzo” premieres on February 20 at 9 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

