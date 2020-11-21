Upcoming Historical Drama Previews Kim Myung Soo And Kwon Nara’s Journey Of Growth

KBS’s upcoming drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title) has shared one other glimpse of Kim Myung Soo’s and Kwon Nara’s new characters!

“Secret Royal Inspector” is a comic book thriller drama a few secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to convey justice, uncover corruption, and remedy the folks’s issues. A secret royal inspector was an actual authorities place within the Joseon dynasty, specifically appointed by the king.

Kim Myung Soo performs Sung Yi Kyum, a public official on the Hongmungwan (Workplace of Particular Advisors) who turns into appointed to the place of secret royal inspector. Kwon Nara performs Hong Da In, a damo (a girl who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) who’s in disguise as a gisaeng (courtesan skilled in music and the humanities).

The drama will present the journey of their transformations as they go from zero to hero. Sung Yi Kyum used to dwell a double life by playing and visiting gisaeng homes each night time, however he begins to vary when he’s supplied the place of secret royal inspector. Hong Da In is definitely the daughter of royalty, however she has hidden her id because of her tragic household historical past from her childhood. She has chosen to dedicate her life to getting justice. Not solely will the 2 characters endure progress and alter, however they’ll come nearer as they uncover corrupt artisans collectively.

“Secret Royal Inspector” premieres on December 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, try Kim Myung Soo in “Miss Hammurabi“!

Watch Now

Supply (1)