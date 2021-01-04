Upcoming Historical Drama Shares First Glimpse Of Jung Il Woo And Ladies’ Generation’s Yuri As Forbidden Lovers

Upcoming MBN drama “Bossam – Stealing Destiny” (literal title)has unveiled new stills of its two leads!

“Bossam – Stealing Destiny” will inform the story of a one who unintentionally kidnaps a princess. It’s set in the course of the reign of King Gwanghae and revolves round Ba Woo and princess Soo Kyung. It will likely be a narrative of life and love that touches upon the oppression skilled by girls and the impoverished.

Jung Il Woo, who has impressed together with his performing in lots of historic dramas comparable to “The Moon Embracing the Solar” and “Haechi,” will return on this new historic drama as Ba Woo. He’s a personality with a mysterious secret who has to cover his id and reside in poverty after being framed for conspiracy at a younger age. He offers with all types of unlawful issues like playing, stealing, and combating, and one of his fundamental duties is connecting widows, who had no hopes of getting remarried, with new husbands.

Ladies’ Generation’s Yuri has broadened her performing scope in lots of dramas, comparable to “Defendant” and “Jang Geum, Oh My Grandma.” She is going to tackle her first historic drama position as princess Soo Kyung, the daughter of King Gwanghae and the daughter-in-law of his archrival Lee Yi Chum. Within the drama, she turns into a widow earlier than her honeymoon night time.

On January 4, the drama shared its first glimpse of the 2 leads. The ambiance is crammed with unhappiness and longing as they stand on a area of tall grass. Soo Kyung gazes cautiously at Ba Woo whereas Ba Woo stares forward with a solemn expression on his face. This raises questions on their affectionate but sophisticated romance.

MBN commented, “The drama will showcase recent allure with a singular plot and Korean sentiment and sensibility. Please stay up for the romance-based fusion historic drama ‘Bossam – Stealing Destiny.’”

The drama is scheduled to air within the first half of this 12 months.

