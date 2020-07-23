Upcoming JTBC Drama Shares First Stills Of Ong Seong Wu And Shin Ye Eun As Long-Time Friends

JTBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Probabilities of Going from Friends to Lovers” (literal title) has launched its first stills of Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun!

“Probabilities of Going from Friends to Lovers” would be the romance story of two mates who fall in unrequited love with one another throughout 10 years. It will likely be a narrative of a woman who hides her true feelings after being in love for thus lengthy and a man who lastly realizes how he actually feels.

The brand new stills present Lee Soo (Ong Seong Wu) and Kyung Woo Yeon (Shin Ye Eun) strolling down a slim alleyway collectively. Lee Soo is the king of self love and is somebody who’s egocentric with regards to love. He’s a gifted photographer who will be chilly and aloof. As soon as long-time good friend Kyung Woo Yeon begins catching his eye otherwise, his peaceable life begins to take an sudden flip.

In the meantime, Kyung Woo Yeon is somebody who doesn’t know that a lot about love and is perpetually caught in unrequited love. She is a calligrapher and somebody who will see issues via until the tip as soon as she will get hooked on one thing. Possibly it’s due to that a part of her character, however she’s been in love with Lee Soo for 10 years with out him realizing. It’s then that she lastly will get the possibility to take her love from unrequited to one thing extra.

Ong Seong Wu stated, “I’m working so nicely with Shin Ye Eun. She has a transparent vitality that makes you are feeling happier while you’re together with her. She’s very in tune together with her feelings, which is analogous to her character Kyung Woo Yeon.” Shin Ye Eun stated, “Ong Seong Wu at all times approaches me first and is so thoughtful in order that we will specific the comfy relationship between two long-term mates nicely. He’s very centered on even the small particulars, and he’s an actor who’s captivated with making each scene his personal.”

“Probabilities of Going from Friends to Lovers” is ready to premiere in September.

