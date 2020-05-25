Upcoming KBS Drama Shares First Glimpse Of Hwang Jung Eum’s Return To Rom-Coms

Hwang Jung Eum is returning with a romantic comedy!

Upcoming KBS 2TV Monday-Tuesday drama “That Man is That Man” (literal title) has launched their first nonetheless of the actress in her main position.

“That Man is That Man” will likely be a romantic comedy a few girl who has given up on marriage after a number of heartbreaks, however meets two males with contrasting charms who attempt to win her over. The drama is already gaining consideration as it would sort out the practical matter of remaining single and be the return of Hwang Jung Eum to the romantic comedy style.

The brand new nonetheless reveals Hwang Jung Eum reworking into Search engine marketing Hyun Joo, a gifted webtoon workforce supervisor who decides to stay single. She is the right skilled and profession girl who has given up on love and marriage. Coming into her life will likely be Hwang Ji Woo (Yoon Hyun Min), the CEO of a pharmaceutical firm, and Park Do Kyum (Search engine marketing Ji Hoon), a star webtoon creator.

“That Man is That Man” is ready to premiere this summer time.

