Upcoming KBS Drama Shares Glimpse Of Lee Jae Wook As A Hard-Working Part-Timer With Complex Story

KBS 2TV’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” launched new stills of Lee Jae Wook!

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of an lively pianist named Goo La La (Go Ara) and an skilled part-timer named Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook). The 2 come to a piano academy known as “La La Land” in a small countryside village with secrets and techniques and scars that they’re hiding.

Solar Woo Joon is a personality who appears chilly and uncaring however really has a coronary heart of gold. He’s tough along with his phrases, however he’s additionally surprisingly delicate. His efforts to distance himself from others will deliver a wave of sympathy, and his detached character will spotlight his distinctive charms much more.

The newly launched stills shine a light-weight on Solar Woo Joon’s lonely life. He takes a desolate break on the building web site he’s working at, and when his shift is over, he gazes up on the sky with heavy shoulders. In one other nonetheless, he seems in a swimsuit with a vexed expression on his face, and the lower on his lip hints that he was concerned in a bodily battle. In a unique photograph, his eyes are flashing with anger as he snatches away the cellphone of an individual who took images of him. His cautious conduct will increase the curiosity concerning the secret behind his difficult life.

Director Kim Min Kyung shared, “Solar Woo Joon has a contemporary and distinctive allure that has by no means been seen in a earlier male lead. Viewers will have the ability to see a mix of contemporary boyishness and mysterious maturity.”

Lee Jae Wook additionally talked about his new position, saying, “I feel individuals are drawn to Solar Woo Joon as a result of he doesn’t categorical himself a lot, which makes them extra interested in him. I hope to painting his charms in a convincing method.”

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” will premiere on October 7 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

