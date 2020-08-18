Upcoming KBS Drama Starring WJSN’s Bona Confirms Cast Lineup And Shows How Characters Are Related

KBS 2TV’s upcoming weekend drama “Oh! Samkwang Villa” (literal title) has revealed its forged!

The drama stars Jin Kyung, Kim Solar Younger, In Gyo Jin, WJSN’s Bona, Ryeo Woon, Han Bo Reum, Jeon Sung Woo, Kim Shi Eun, and extra, and it’ll inform the story of the assorted individuals who collect at a home referred to as Samkwang Villa that’s run by Lee Quickly Jung (Jeon In Hwa). The drama will present how these individuals who began off as strangers start to open up their hearts and love each other. The story conveys the message that regardless of how powerful the world will get, the nice and cozy seed of affection nonetheless exists in human relationships and can all the time be priceless.

Lee Quickly Jung, the eldest of the villa, has three kids. The oldest is daughter Lee Bit Chae Woon, who will probably be performed by Jin Ki Joo. Subsequent is the smiley Lee Hae Deun, who has been confirmed to be portrayed by WJSN’s Bona after she was first in talks for the drama again in April. Outdoors, Lee Hae Deun is neat, haughty, and stylish, however at residence, she is clumsy and lazy. Regardless of being two-faced, nobody can hate her as a result of she treats everybody with irresistible aegyo (appearing cute). Final however not least is the youngest son Lee Ra Hoon, performed by Ryeo Woon. Lee Ra Hoon works onerous at his supply job, however he is retaining a giant secret from his household: he’s not attending school like his household thinks he’s.

Kim Solar Younger performs Lee Quickly Jung’s youthful sister Lee Man Jung, who resides together with her within the villa. Because of the help of her older sister, Lee Man Jung grew to become a physician, however she’s extra clueless in the case of love, falling for any man simply.

In the meantime, In Gyo Jin will painting trot singer Kim Hwak Se, whom Lee Quickly Jung’s kids name “uncle.” Kim Hwak Se spends his time as a DJ at a membership, taking part in guitar for a band, working as a vocal coach, and extra.

There are some candidates to be the following tenant in Samkwang Villa. One among them is the mysterious Hwang Na Ro (performed by Jeon Sung Woo), who’s a talented liar. Subsequent is Cha Ba Reun, who will probably be portrayed by Kim Shi Eun. Cha Ba Reun is an actual pupil on the school that Lee Ra Hoon is pretending to attend.

Transferring onto a distinct family, Jung Bo Suk will play Woo Jung Hoo, the president of a big company and the pinnacle of his household. Lee Jang Woo will probably be Woo Jae Hee, the son of Woo Jung Hoo who can not get alongside along with his father and strikes out. His mom is Jung Min Jae, performed by Jin Kyung.

Moreover, Hwang Shin Hye will play Kim Jung Gained, the CEO of a style firm. Her sensible daughter Jang Search engine optimisation Ah will probably be portrayed by Han Bo Reum. Jang Search engine optimisation Ah is the assured normal supervisor of her mother’s firm, however she transforms as soon as she’s in entrance of the man she loves.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “With Samkwang Villa because the background, we plan to inform the uproarious story of the characters as every of them makes new connections. We’ll share various content material sooner or later, and we plan to reveal moments that preview romance and battle. Please stay up for it.”

“Oh! Samkwang Villa” is slated to premiere in September because the follow-up to “As soon as Once more.”

