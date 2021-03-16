Upcoming Revenge Drama “Taxi Driver” Previews Lee Je Hoon As A Different Kind Of Hero

Upcoming SBS drama “Taxi Driver” launched new stills of Lee Je Hoon!

Primarily based on a webtoon of the identical identify, “Taxi Driver” is a few mysterious taxi service that takes revenge on behalf of victims who’re unable to get justice from the regulation.

Lee Je Hoon will play Kim Do Gi, a former particular forces officer who works as a driver for the mysterious taxi service named Rainbow Transportation. Kim Do Gi shall be one other addition to the listing of distinctive and refreshing SBS heroes, which incorporates Kim Hae Il (performed by Kim Nam Gil) from “The Fiery Priest” and Yoon Hee Jae (Joo Ji Hoon) from “Hyena.”

Within the newly launched stills, Lee Je Hoon effortlessly transforms into Kim Do Gi, a darkish hero who pursues justice in distinctive methods. He’ll go after villains and punish them in ways in which the regulation can not. The charismatic character has nice combating and driving abilities and doesn’t lose even when he’s in opposition to a number of opponents. He may also use his camouflage method in an effort to search out his targets.

“Taxi Driver” premieres on April 9. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

