Upcoming Rom-Com Introduces Characters Of Lee Jun Younger, Song Ha Yoon, And More In New Posters

Upcoming drama “Please Don’t Meet Him” (literal translation) has given an additional take a look at its major characters!

“Please Don’t Meet Him” is a futuristic rom-com about girls who use a system outfitted with synthetic intelligence (AI) capabilities to make selections about who thus far.

On November 2, the drama launched character posters of U-KISS’s Lee Jun Younger, Song Ha Yoon, Gong Min Jung, and Apink’s Yoon Bomi.

First off, Song Ha Yoon poses boldly as Search engine marketing Ji Sung, a programmer on the AI Good House Equipment Growth staff who does her greatest on the subject of each work and love. The drama’s story will start when she encounters a particular AI fridge referred to as “Jo Sang Shin.”

Lee Jun Younger will star as Jung Kook Hee, a singular firefighter who doesn’t expertise any discomfort from not proudly owning a smartphone. His character appears chilly and aloof within the poster, however he’ll painting candy romance with Search engine marketing Ji Sung.

Gong Min Jung will rework into the distinctive café proprietor Tak Ki Hyun. She stares ahead with a gentle gaze, hinting at her life like and blunt character.

Together with her vivid and energetic appeal, Yoon Bomi will tackle the position of Moon Ye Seul, one of many three girls main the story who additionally falls in love simply. Regardless of her troublesome relationships, she’s a personality who doesn’t lose her trademark power. In her particular person poster, she reveals off her cute charms with a cute and coy expression.

“Please Don’t Meet Him” is slated to premiere on November 10 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser for the drama right here!

