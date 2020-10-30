Upcoming Romance Drama Previews Im Siwan As Former Track And Field Athlete

JTBC has revealed a primary have a look at Im Siwan’s character within the upcoming drama “Run-On”!

“Run-On” is a romance about individuals making an attempt to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived of their particular person worlds. It follows the story of a former observe and area athlete named Ki Solar Kyum (performed by Im Siwan) who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent.

On October 29, the drama shared a glimpse of Ki Solar Kyum. Simply from one have a look at him, viewers can inform he’s from a well-off household. His good-looking look is emphasised by his calm expression and delicate nature. Nevertheless, his eyes are stuffed with loneliness and deep sorrow.

Ki Solar Kyum looks like he doesn’t lack something, however he really grew up in a neglectful family. He selected solitude in an effort to shield himself from ache, and he additionally gave up on aspirations and wishes in an effort to not expertise any disappointment.

Nevertheless, every little thing modifications when he meets Oh Mi Joo (performed by Shin Se Kyung), an adventurous international movie translator. He begins to really feel feelings he has by no means earlier than, and he encounters new conditions which might be associated to phrases, akin to “religion,” “scar,” and “need.”

Fan are particularly wanting ahead to this drama as a result of it’s the primary time shortly that Im Siwan has appeared in a romance drama.

The manufacturing workforce of “Run-On” shared, “Ki Solar Kyum is an fascinating character who’s all the time cautious about every little thing, however typically, he’s so severe that he flusters the individuals round him. We ask so that you can take note of Im Siwan, who will make hearts flutter along with his return because the smooth and severe Ki Solar Kyum this winter.”

“Run-On” will premiere on December 16 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Im Siwan in “The King Loves” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)