Upcoming Sci-Fi Movie Unveils Gripping Character Posters Of Gong Yoo And Park Bo Gum

Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum’s upcoming sci-fi movie “Website positioning Bok” (literal title) launched character posters forward of its premiere.

The film is about Ki Heon (performed by Gong Yoo), a former intelligence agent who’s tasked with guaranteeing the protected transportation of mankind’s first human clone Website positioning Bok (performed by Park Bo Gum) as his final mission. They change into caught in harmful conditions as a number of forces goal to take the clone for themselves.

The posters present a glimpse of Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum’s distinctive characters.

First off, Gong Yoo poses because the deadly however compassionate Ki Heon. He gazes intensely at one thing with tearful eyes, and the caption on his poster reads “stay now,” which hints that this shall be his last mission.

Park Bo Gum transforms into the chilly and mysterious Website positioning Bok, and he shows a glance of edgy dedication on his face. His caption reads “stay without end,” which amplifies the query about his impending destiny.

“Website positioning Bok” premieres in Korea in December. Watch a trailer right here!

Watch Gong Yoo in “Practice to Busan” under!

Watch Now

You can too take a look at Park Bo Gum in “Encounter“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)