Upcoming Spider-Man Spinoffs: What We Know About Sony’s Universe

Whereas Sony has now gone in a distinct course with its universe of Spider-Man characters, evidently the studio isn’t solely nonetheless fascinated about utilizing Drew Goddard’s script someplace down the road, it’d be up for him directing too. Ought to that occur, it’ll be attention-grabbing to see what number of adjustments are made to be able to make Sinister Six match throughout the Sony Photos Universe of Marvel Characters, significantly if people like Venom or Morbius are thrown into the proceedings. Let’s additionally not overlook that even when the Sinister Six film doesn’t transfer ahead, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man motion pictures have launched a handful of villains who may make up a Sinister Six within the MCU. In different phrases, there’d nonetheless be a shot at seeing the workforce in stay motion.