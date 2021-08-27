Upcoming Tulu Musical Movie ‘Dilrang 2’ Poster Launched

The poster of the Tulu musical movie ‘Dilrang 2’, directed via Abhishek Rao, was once launched on August 25.

Tulu musical movie Dilrang 2 is produced via Inventive Motion pictures Mangalore and introduced via Ananthu Nairy. Vijith Kotian and Samata Amin big name on this Tulu musical movie. Along with directing, Abhishek Rao has written and edited the musical movie.

Dilrang section one was once an enormous luck with Samata Amin taking part in the lead together with Sukesh SK. The poster of Dilrang 2 is trending in all places as it appears very inventive and classy. Dilrang 2 would be the debut of Vijith Kotian, who hails from BC Street, who additionally participated in Mr and Pass over Mangalore good looks peagent in 2018.

That is the primary Tulu musical movie to be launched in six languages: Tulu, Kannada, Kundapura Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Track and lyrics are written via Shridhar Karkera, Anush Jane DSouza sang the tune, cinematography is equipped via Rachin Shetty and exposure designed via Pawan Acharya Boloor.

Dilrang 2 is anticipated to be launched all the way through Dashara.