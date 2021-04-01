Upcoming tvN Drama Previews Kim Seo Hyung As A Powerful Woman With Unrivaled Charisma

Upcoming tvN drama “Mine” (literal title) launched new stills of Kim Seo Hyung!

“Mine” is about sturdy and bold ladies who overcome the world’s prejudices to be able to discover their true selves. It’s being written by Baek Mi Kyung (“The Woman in Dignity,” “Sturdy Woman Do Bong Quickly“) and directed by Lee Na Jung (“Love Alarm,” “Struggle for My Approach“).

Kim Seo Hyung performs Jung Seo Hyun, the daughter-in-law of the eldest son of Hyo Gained Group and the proprietor of Seohyun Gallery. Born from a standard and powerfully rich household, Jung Seo Hyun is the epitome of class, dignity, and intelligence. She can also be rational to the purpose that she will be able to keep a chilly expression irrespective of the state of affairs.

Within the newly launched stills, Kim Seo Hyung effortlessly transforms into the cold-hearted Jung Seo Hyun. Her gaze is calm, however she oozes energy as she strides down the hallway in her elegant, refined outfit. All the things about her screams chaebol, and she or he all the time retains a poker face.

Though she could not let her guard down in entrance of others, her expression molds into uneasiness when she is alone in her workplace, and she or he seems deeply troubled by one thing. The doorway of outsiders will trigger sudden occasions in her life, and will probably be attention-grabbing to learn how they’ll have an effect on her.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “Kim Seo Hyung had already been fully assimilated together with her character for the reason that first capturing. Her charisma and environment had been indescribable. We’re assured that the viewers will discover out why Kim Seo Hyung [is looked up to as an actress] as soon as the drama airs.”

“Mine” is about to premiere within the first half of 2021. Try the primary stills of Lee Bo Younger right here!

Within the meantime, watch Kim Seo Hyung in “No one Is aware of“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)