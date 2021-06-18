Upcoming Ullu Internet Sequence Listing to Watch On-line in 2021

Ullu app is now the main OTT participant with daring contents in India. It’s offering common updates with new internet sequence each and every week. Briefly time period, it has grown to an enormous degree. Let’s take a look at the listing of upcoming Ullu internet sequence within the yr 2021.

Palang Tod Bekaboo Dil

Plot: It revolves across the lifetime of a dad and daughter. Their shut individual enters the personal area. Issues take a brand new flip as the person unearths a secret of the lady. Can the lady face the problem or will she endure?

Unlock Date: 26 February 2021

Bekaboo Dil Forged: Natasha, Ravi, Kumar

Watch Palang Tod Bekaboo Dil On-line on Ullu

Charmsukh Impotent

Plot: It’s concerning the lifetime of a contented couple. Few problems inside of them allow them to plan for an experiment. As a brand new individual enters their lifestyles, issues take a flip. Will they have the ability to get their happiness?

Charmsukh Impotent Forged: Nisha, Krithi, Nithish

Watch Charmsukh Impotent On-line on Ullu

Riti Riwaj Tala Chabi

Plot: That is concerning the traditions in a locality. The lady has to apply the custom although it’s in opposition to her want. Issues take a brand new flip as an anticipated twist occurs. Can the lady get happiness throughout the procedure?

Riti Riwaj Taala Chaabi Forged: Sneha, Kamala, Nisha, Karan

Watch Riti Riwaj Tala Chabi On-line on Ullu

Paro

Plot: It revolves across the lifetime of a daring woman. She has to stand loads of problems and her consider may be damaged. Can she consider and spend money on love ever once more?

Paro Internet Sequence Forged: Natasha, Kanika, Rajvir, Kumar

Watch Paro Internet Sequence On-line on Ullu

Assi Nabbe Poore Sau

Plot: It’s concerning the lifetime of a decided guy. He comes to a decision to visit any extent to track the reality. Few surprising occasions had ruined his lifestyles. Can he resolve the mysteries and occasions?

Assi Nabbe Poore Sau Forged: Vikram Mastal, Aastha Chaudhary, Raqesh Bapat

Watch Assi Nabbe Poore Sau Internet Sequence On-line on Ullu

Charmsukh Chawl Area

Plot: The tale is ready a young person achieving the home of his relative. He’s dashing to seek out jobs and attending an interview. As he unearths the woman of the home, issues take a brand new flip. Will he be ready to check out what his center desires?

Chawl Area Forged: Sneha Paul

Watch Charmsukh Chawl Area On-line on Ullu

Assi Nabbe Poore Sau Phase 2

Plot: The plot is across the accused being found in courtroom. He’s given the honest probability of representing his facet. The sentiments and the toughness of in truth proscribing him. Will he have the ability to confess or sacrifice his lifestyles?

Assi Nabbe Poore Sau Phase 2 Forged: Aastha Chaudhary, Rakesh Bapat, Vikram Mastal

Watch Assi Nabbe Poore Sau 2 On-line on Ullu

Palang Tod Shor

Plot: It’s concerning the lifetime of a contented couple. The lady rejects the theory to reside in combination prior to the fellow is settled. Issues take a brand new flip because the neighbor woman falls for him. Will he be unswerving to his lover or cheat her?

Palang Tod Shor Forged: Rekha Mona Sarkar

Watch Palang Tod Shor on-line on Ullu

