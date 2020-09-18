Upcoming Video game release dates 2020 – PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch

Video game release dates have been identified to alter a couple of times through the years – and there are new bulletins all year long, typically weekly. However, we endeavour to maintain this web page up to date with the newest information!

If a release date is as but unconfirmed, we’ll listing a game underneath TBC.

Throughout all platforms, listed here are the most important releases to look out for all through the remainder of 2020.

September 2020 video game release dates

Tremendous Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch) – 18th September (pre-order)

Earth Protection Drive 5 (PS4) (Retail) – 18th September

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 18th September

Howdy Neighbor (Stadia) – 20th September

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) – 22nd September

Little Huge Workshop (XBO) – 24th September

Critical Sam 4 (PC, Stadia) – 24th September

Tennis World Tour 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 24th September

Going Beneath (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 24th September

Ampersat (PC) – 25th September

DreamWorks Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th September

Mafia: Definitive Version (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 25th September

Zengeon (Switch) – 25th September

Genshin Influence (PS4) – 28th September

Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – 29th September

Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! (PS4, Switch) – 29th September

Lifeless by Daylight (Stadia) – September TBC

Gamer Lady (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – September TBC

Himig (PC) – September TBC

October 2020 video game release dates

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4, XBO) – 2nd October

Let’s Sing Queen (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 2nd October

Star Wars: Squadrons (PC, PS4, XBO) – 2nd October (pre-order)

Foregone (PS4, XBO, Switch) – fifth October

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (PS4, XBO, Switch) – sixth October (pre-order)

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – All Hallows’ Eve Pores and skin Pack (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – eighth October

Ben 10: Energy Journey (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – ninth October

Dust 5 (PC, PS4, XBO) – ninth October

FIFA 21 (PC, PS4, XBO) – ninth October

Remothered: Damaged Porcelain (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 20th October

Drone Swarm (PC) – 20th October

Transformers: Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 23rd October

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Chilly Metal 4 (PS4) – 27th October

Watch Canine Legion (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 29th October (pre-order)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Stadia) – 29th October

The Darkish Photos Anthology: Little Hope (PC, PS4, XBO) – 30th October

Pikmin Three Deluxe (Switch) – 30th October

Auto Chess (PS4) – 31st October

Ebook Of Travels (PC) – October TBC

Calico (PC) – October TBC

Maid of Sker (Switch) – October TBC

Monster Truck Championship (PC, PS4, XBO) – October TBC

November 2020 video game release dates

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia (Switch) – sixth November

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Journey Bay (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – sixth November

Xbox Sequence X – November 10th

Xbox Sequence S – November 10th

Xbox Sequence S – November 10th

Murderer’s Creed Valhalla (PC, PS4, XBO, Xbox One X, Stadia) – 10th November. November 19th release for the PS5. (pre-order)

Future 2: Past Gentle (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 10th November

Sakuna: Of Rice and Wreck (PC) – 10th November

XIII (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 10th November (pre-order)

Name of Responsibility: Black Ops Chilly Conflict (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th November (pre-order)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th November (pre-order)

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Reminiscence (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 13th November (pre-order)

Cris Tales (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 17th November

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 19th November (pre-order)

PS5 – 19th Novemberf

Astro’s Playroom (PS5) 19th November

Demon’s Souls (PS5) 19th November

Destruction All-Stars (PS5) 19th November

Satan Could Cry 5 Particular Version (PS5) 19th November

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) 19th November

Sackboy: A Huge Journey (PS5) 19th November

Sakuna: Of Rice and Wreck (PS4, Switch) – 20th November

Handball 21 (PC, PS4, XBO) – November TBC

December 2020 video game releases

Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Version (PC, PS4, XBO) – 4th December

Anno: Mutationem (PC, PS4) – December TBC

Hiro’s Escape (PC) – December TBC

TBC 2020 video game release dates

Sports activities Story (Switch) – Autumn 2020

Bake ‘n Switch (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

Baldo (Switch) – TBC 2020

Balsa Mannequin Flight Simulator (PC) – TBC 2020

Bonkies (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Cardaclysm: Shards of the 4 (PC) – TBC 2020

Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse: Half 1 (Switch) – TBC 2020

Eldest Souls (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

The Final Campfire (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

PixelJunk Eden 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020

Planet Coaster (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Rogue Firm (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Switch) – TBC 2020

Suzerain (PC) – TBC 2020

Tears of Avia (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

These Who Stay (Switch) – TBC 2020

Wingspan (Switch) – TBC 2020

Alchemic Cutie (PC) – Q3 2020

Iron Battle (PC) – Q3 2020

The Final Taxi (PC VR) – Q3 2020

Amnesia: Rebirth (PC, PS4) – Autumn 2020

Apex Legends (Switch) – Autumn 2020

Axiom Verge 2 (Switch) – Autumn 2020

DwarfHeim (PC) – Autumn 2020

Empire of Sin (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020

Fuser (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020

King of Seas (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020

Monstrum 2 (PC) – Autumn 2020

NBA 2K21 (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020

Olija (PC, Switch) – Autumn 2020

Outcasters (Stadia) – Autumn 2020

Pokemon Sword & Defend: The Crown Tundra enlargement (Switch) – Autumn 2020

Realpolitiks 2 (PC) – Autumn 2020

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – Autumn 2020

Unsouled (PC) – Autumn 2020

Voidtrain (PC, Consoles TBC) – Autumn 2020

5 Dates (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – This autumn 2020

Hoa (PC) – This autumn 2020

Onsen Grasp (PC, Consoles TBC) – This autumn 2020

Sayri: The Starting (PC, Consoles TBC) – This autumn 2020

Twelve Minutes (PC, XBO) – This autumn 2020

Undungeon (PC) – This autumn 2020

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Coronary heart of the Forest (PC) – This autumn 2020

Name of the Sea (PC, XSX, XBO) – Late 2020

Cartel Tycoon (PC) – Late 2020

Darkish Envoy (PC, PS4, XBO) – Late 2020

Encodya (PC) – Late 2020

Songs of Conquest (PC) – Late 2020

Worms Rumble (PC, PS5, PS4) – Late 2020

Murderer’s Creed Valhalla (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020

Bugsnax (PC, PS5, PS4) – Vacation 2020

Harmful Driving 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Vacation 2020

Deathloop (PC, PS5) – Vacation 2020

Dust 5 (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020

FIFA 21 (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020

Godfall (PC, PS5) – Vacation 2020

Halo Infinite (PC, XSX, XBO) – Vacation 2020

Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga (XSX) – Vacation 2020

Howdy Neighbor: Conceal & Search (Stadia) – Vacation 2020

Jett: The Far Shore (PC, PS5, PS4) – Vacation 2020

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS5, PS4) – Vacation 2020

Knight Squad 2 (PC, Consoles TBC) – Vacation 2020

Madden 21 (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020

The Medium (PC, XSX) – Vacation 2020

Observer: System Redux (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020

Outriders (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO,Stadia) – Vacation 2020

Scorn (XSX) – Vacation 2020

Tetris Impact: Linked (PC, XSX, XBO) – Vacation 2020

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (XSX) – Vacation 2020

The Forgotten Metropolis (PC, XBO) – Winter 2020

The place the Coronary heart Is (PS4) – Winter 2020

A Monster’s Expedition (PC) – TBC 2020

After the Fall (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020

Brokers: Biohunters (PC) – TBC 2020

Alaloth – Champions of The 4 Kingdoms (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Alba: A Wildlife Journey (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

The Alto Assortment (Switch) – TBC 2020

Aquanox Deep Descent (PC) – TBC 2020

The Suave Escape (XBO) – TBC 2020

The Ascent (XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020

Atrio: The Darkish Wild (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

B.ARK (Switch) – TBC 2020

Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4) – TBC 2020

Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC) – TBC 2020

Past a Metal Sky (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Biomutant (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Black Ebook (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Blade Runner: Enhanced Version (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Blazing Beaks (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Blood Bowl 3 (TBC) – TBC 2020

Boundary (PC, PS4) – TBC 2020

Bounty Battle (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Boyfriend Dungeon (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Bravely Default 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020

Vibrant Reminiscence: Infinite (PC, XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020

Bubble Bobble Four Associates (PS4) – TBC 2020

Buildings Have Emotions Too! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Button Metropolis (PC) – TBC 2020

Cake Bash (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Captain Contraband (PC) – TBC 2020

Hen Police (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Chivalry 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Clockwork Aquario (TBC) – TBC 2020

Cloudpunk (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Building Simulator 3 (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Crossfire X (XBO) – TBC 2020

Crysis Remastered (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Cuphead: The Scrumptious Final Course DLC (PC, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Cyber Shadow (PC, PS4, XBO, Steam) – TBC 2020

Lifeless Static Drive (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Deathtrap Dungeon (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Dicey Dungeons (Switch) – TBC 2020

Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Disco Elysium (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Doom Everlasting (Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020

Doom Everlasting: The Historic Gods Half One DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: A New Energy Awakens – Half 2 DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Dry Drowning (XBO) – TBC 2020

Dying Gentle 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

El Hijo: A Wild West Story (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020

Elden Ring (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

The Elder Scrolls On-line: Stonethorn DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

The Everlasting Cylinder (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Evergate (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Everwild (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PC) – TBC 2020

Faeria (Switch) – TBC 2020

The Falconeer (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

First Class Bother (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

F.I.S.T: Solid In Shadow Torch (PS4) – TBC 2020

Backyard Story (PC) – TBC 2020

Gears Ways (XBO) – TBC 2020

Genesis Noir (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Ghost of a Story (Switch) – TBC 2020

Ghostrunner (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020

The Good Life (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Gleamlight (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Inexperienced Hell (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Hammerting (PC) – TBC 2020

Harvest Moon: One World (Switch) – TBC 2020

Hatsune Miku: Venture DIVA Mega Combine (Switch) – TBC 2020

Haven (PC, PS5, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Hitchhiker – A Thriller Game (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Hokko Life (PC) – TBC 2020

Hole Knight: Silksong (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Scorching Brass (PC) – TBC 2020

Humanity (PS4) – TBC 2020

Looking Simulator 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020

I Am Lifeless (Switch) – TBC 2020

It Got here from Area and Ate Our Brains (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Jumpala (PC) – TBC 2020

King’s Bounty 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign (PC) – TBC 2020

Kosmokrats (PC) – TBC 2020

Lair of the Clockwork God (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Liberated (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Liftoff: Drone Racing (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Misplaced At Sea (PC) – TBC 2020

Magic: Legends (PC) – TBC 2020

Maneater (Switch) – TBC 2020

Mars Horizon (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Mayhem in Single Valley (PC) – TBC 2020

Medieval Dynasty (PC) – TBC 2020

Melon Journey 2 (PC) – TBC 2020

Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter DLC (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Misc. (PC) – TBC 2020

Mondo Museum (PC) – TBC 2020

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (Stadia) – TBC 2020

Monster Safari (PC) – TBC 2020

Monster Truck Championship (Switch) – TBC 2020

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

My Little one Lebensborn (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Nexomon: Extinction (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

No Extra Heroes 3 (Switch) – TBC 2020

Oddworld: Soulstorm (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Operencia: The Stolen Solar (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020

Orange Island (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

The Different Facet (PC) – TBC 2020

Outbuddies DX (PS4) – TBC 2020

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020

Overpass (Switch) – TBC 2020

Panzer Dragoon (Switch) – TBC 2020

Paradise Misplaced (PC) – TBC 2020

Paranoia: Happiness is Necessary (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

The Pathless (PC, PS5) – TBC 2020

Per Aspera (PC) – TBC 2020

PES 2021 (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Phogs! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Pile Up! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Psikodelya (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Quantum League (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Rainbow Six Quarantine (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Rainbow Six Siege (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020

RAN: Misplaced Islands (PC) – TBC 2020

Rawmen (PC) – TBC 2020

R.B.I. Baseball 20 (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Insurgent Galaxy Outlaw (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

The Crimson Lantern (PC, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Crimson Solstice 2: Survivors (PC) – TBC 2020

Crimson Wings: Aces of the Sky (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Remnant: From the Ashes: Swamps of Corsus DLC (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Republique (Stadia) – TBC 2020

The Riftbreaker (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Inflexible Drive Redux (XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (PC) – TBC 2020

Curler Champions (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Romancing SaGa 3 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, PS Vita) – TBC 2020

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

Sail Forth (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Sakuna: Of Rice and Wreck (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

Say No! Extra (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Scavengers (PC) – TBC 2020

ScourgeBringer (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Second Extinction (PC, XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020

Secret Authorities (PC) – TBC 2020

Serpent Showdown (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Session (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Shadowplay: Metropolis Foe (PC) – TBC 2020

Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Cube of Destiny (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Skater XL (Switch) – TBC 2020

Cranium and Bones (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Sludge Life (Switch) – TBC 2020

Sometime You’ll Return (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Music of Horror: Full Version (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Area Crew (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Spellbreak (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Spelunky 2 (PC) – TBC 2020

Spiritfarer (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020

Spitlings (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

The Stanley Parable: Extremely Deluxe (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Starbase (PC) – TBC 2020

Starmancer (PC) – TBC 2020

Subnautica: Under Zero (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Summer time in Mara (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Tremendous Meat Boy Ceaselessly (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Grocery store Shriek (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

The Survivalists (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Tales of Come up (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

This Is Pool (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

This Is Snooker – Pool Deluxe Version (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

By The Darkest Of Occasions (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Whole Conflict: Elysium (PC) – TBC 2020

Tour de France 2020 (PC) – TBC 2020

Trash Sailors (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Trifox (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Twin Mirror: Misplaced On Arrival (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Ultracore (PS Vita) – TBC 2020

Underworld Goals (Switch) – TBC 2020

The Surprising Quest (PC) – TBC 2020

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy (PC) – TBC 2020

The Universim (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Wait! Life Is Lovely! (PC) – TBC 2020

The Strolling Lifeless: Onslaught (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020

Warhammer Chaosbane (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020

Warsaw (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

Wavey The Rocket (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Option to the Woods (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Wayward Strand (PC) – TBC 2020

Weaving Tides (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Welcome to ELK (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

West of Lifeless (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

West of Loathing (Stadia) – TBC 2020

When The Previous Was Round (PC) – TBC 2020

Windjammers 2 (PC, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020

Wintermoor Ways Membership (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Worms 2020 (TBC) – TBC 2020

Xuan-Yuan Sword 7 (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Ynglet (PC) – TBC 2020

Ys Origin (Switch) – TBC 2020

Zengeon (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Already out this 12 months

King Of Fighters R-2 (Switch) – seventh August

Is It Fallacious To Attempt To Decide Up Women In A Dungeon? – Infinite Combate (PC, PS4, Switch) (US) – 11th August

Brunch Membership (PS4, XBO) – 11th August

Hyper Scape (PC, PS4, XBO) – 11th August

Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone City (PC) – 11th August

Metamorphosis (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 12th August

Popup Dungeon (PC) – 12th August

A Whole Conflict Saga: Troy (PC) – 13th August

The Alto Assortment (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th August

Darkestville Citadel (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 13th August

Double Kick Heroes (PC, Switch) – 13th August

Ever Ahead (PC) – 13th August

Kill It With Fireplace (PC) – 13th August

Boomerang Fu (PC, XBO, Switch) – 13th August

Ever Ahead (PC) – 13th August

Dreamscaper (PC, Switch) – 14th August

Jap Exorcist (PC) – 14th August

UFC 4 (PS4, XBO) – 14th August

Apex Legends Season 6 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 18th August

Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) – 18th August

Mortal Shell (PC, PS4, XBO) – 18th August

Battletoads (PC, XBO) – 20th August

Frostpunk: On The Edge DLC (PC) – 20th August

Griefhelm (PC) – 20th August

Pastel: Blind Karma (PC) – 20th August

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 20th August

Remnant: From the Ashes: Topic 2923 DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – 20th August

Remnant: From the Ashes – Full Version (PC, PS4, XBO) – 20th August

Aokana – 4 Rhythms Throughout the Blue (PS4, Switch) – 21st August

New Tremendous Fortunate’s Story (PS4, XBO) – 21st August

PGA Tour 2K21 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 21st August

Kandagawa Jet Women (PS4) – 25th August

Madden 21 (PS4, XBO) – 25th August

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – Klassic Femme Fatale Pores and skin Pack (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th August

No Straight Roads (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th August

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Sequence (PSVR) – 25th August

Finest Good friend Ceaselessly (PC, Switch) – 27th August

Management: AWE DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – 27th August

Ultimate Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Version (PS4, Switch) – 27th August

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 27th August

Inform Me Why – Chapter 1 (PC, XBO) – 27th August

Surgeon Simulator 2 (PC) – 27th August

Lethal Days (Switch) – 27th August

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PC, PS4, Switch) – 28th August

Double Kick Heroes (XBO) – 28th August

Leap Drive Deluxe Version (Switch) – 28th August

Venture Automobiles 3 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 28th August

Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 28th August

Windbound (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 28th August

Ary and the Secret of Seasons (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 1st September

Crusader Kings 3 (PC) – 1st September

Hitman (Stadia) – 1st September

Hitman 2 (Stadia) – 1st September

MX vs ATV All Out (Switch) – 1st September

Tremendous Bomberman R On-line (Stadia) – 1st September

Cook dinner-Out: A Sandwich Story (PC VR) – third September

WRC 9 (PC, PS4, XBO) – third September

Doraemon Story of Seasons (PS4) – 4th September

Marvel’s Avengers (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 4th September (purchase)

Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater 1 and 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 4th September

NBA 2K21 (PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 4th September

Paradise Killer (PC) – 4th September

