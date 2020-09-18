Upcoming Video game release dates 2020 – PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch

Video game release dates have been identified to alter a couple of times through the years – and there are new bulletins all year long, typically weekly. However, we endeavour to maintain this web page up to date with the newest information!
If a release date is as but unconfirmed, we’ll listing a game underneath TBC.
Throughout all platforms, listed here are the most important releases to look out for all through the remainder of 2020.
September 2020 video game release dates
- Tremendous Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch) – 18th September (pre-order)
- Earth Protection Drive 5 (PS4) (Retail) – 18th September
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 18th September
- Howdy Neighbor (Stadia) – 20th September
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) – 22nd September
- Little Huge Workshop (XBO) – 24th September
- Critical Sam 4 (PC, Stadia) – 24th September
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 24th September
- Going Beneath (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 24th September
- Ampersat (PC) – 25th September
- DreamWorks Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th September
- Mafia: Definitive Version (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 25th September
- Zengeon (Switch) – 25th September
- Genshin Influence (PS4) – 28th September
- Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – 29th September
- Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! (PS4, Switch) – 29th September
- Lifeless by Daylight (Stadia) – September TBC
- Gamer Lady (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – September TBC
- Himig (PC) – September TBC
October 2020 video game release dates
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4, XBO) – 2nd October
Let’s Sing Queen (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 2nd October
- Star Wars: Squadrons (PC, PS4, XBO) – 2nd October (pre-order)
- Foregone (PS4, XBO, Switch) – fifth October
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (PS4, XBO, Switch) – sixth October (pre-order)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – All Hallows’ Eve Pores and skin Pack (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – eighth October
- Ben 10: Energy Journey (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – ninth October
- Dust 5 (PC, PS4, XBO) – ninth October
- FIFA 21 (PC, PS4, XBO) – ninth October
- Remothered: Damaged Porcelain (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 20th October
- Drone Swarm (PC) – 20th October
- Transformers: Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 23rd October
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Chilly Metal 4 (PS4) – 27th October
- Watch Canine Legion (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 29th October (pre-order)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Stadia) – 29th October
- The Darkish Photos Anthology: Little Hope (PC, PS4, XBO) – 30th October
- Pikmin Three Deluxe (Switch) – 30th October
- Auto Chess (PS4) – 31st October
- Ebook Of Travels (PC) – October TBC
- Calico (PC) – October TBC
- Maid of Sker (Switch) – October TBC
- Monster Truck Championship (PC, PS4, XBO) – October TBC
November 2020 video game release dates
- Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia (Switch) – sixth November
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Journey Bay (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – sixth November
- Xbox Sequence X – November 10th
- Xbox Sequence S – November 10th
- Murderer’s Creed Valhalla (PC, PS4, XBO, Xbox One X, Stadia) – 10th November. November 19th release for the PS5. (pre-order)
- Future 2: Past Gentle (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 10th November
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Wreck (PC) – 10th November
- XIII (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 10th November (pre-order)
- Name of Responsibility: Black Ops Chilly Conflict (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th November (pre-order)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th November (pre-order)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Reminiscence (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 13th November (pre-order)
- Cris Tales (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 17th November
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 19th November (pre-order)
- PS5 – 19th Novemberf
- Astro’s Playroom (PS5) 19th November
- Demon’s Souls (PS5) 19th November
- Destruction All-Stars (PS5) 19th November
- Satan Could Cry 5 Particular Version (PS5) 19th November
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) 19th November
- Sackboy: A Huge Journey (PS5) 19th November
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Wreck (PS4, Switch) – 20th November
- Handball 21 (PC, PS4, XBO) – November TBC
December 2020 video game releases
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Version (PC, PS4, XBO) – 4th December
- Anno: Mutationem (PC, PS4) – December TBC
- Hiro’s Escape (PC) – December TBC
Learn Extra: Finest Fortnite merch: items and again to highschool objects you should buy proper now
TBC 2020 video game release dates
- Sports activities Story (Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Bake ‘n Switch (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Baldo (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Balsa Mannequin Flight Simulator (PC) – TBC 2020
- Bonkies (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Cardaclysm: Shards of the 4 (PC) – TBC 2020
- Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse: Half 1 (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Eldest Souls (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Final Campfire (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- PixelJunk Eden 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Planet Coaster (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Rogue Firm (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Suzerain (PC) – TBC 2020
- Tears of Avia (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- These Who Stay (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Wingspan (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Alchemic Cutie (PC) – Q3 2020
- Iron Battle (PC) – Q3 2020
- The Final Taxi (PC VR) – Q3 2020
- Amnesia: Rebirth (PC, PS4) – Autumn 2020
- Apex Legends (Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Axiom Verge 2 (Switch) – Autumn 2020
- DwarfHeim (PC) – Autumn 2020
- Empire of Sin (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Fuser (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
- King of Seas (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Monstrum 2 (PC) – Autumn 2020
- NBA 2K21 (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
- Olija (PC, Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Outcasters (Stadia) – Autumn 2020
- Pokemon Sword & Defend: The Crown Tundra enlargement (Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Realpolitiks 2 (PC) – Autumn 2020
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – Autumn 2020
- Unsouled (PC) – Autumn 2020
- Voidtrain (PC, Consoles TBC) – Autumn 2020
- 5 Dates (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – This autumn 2020
- Hoa (PC) – This autumn 2020
- Onsen Grasp (PC, Consoles TBC) – This autumn 2020
- Sayri: The Starting (PC, Consoles TBC) – This autumn 2020
- Twelve Minutes (PC, XBO) – This autumn 2020
- Undungeon (PC) – This autumn 2020
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Coronary heart of the Forest (PC) – This autumn 2020
- Name of the Sea (PC, XSX, XBO) – Late 2020
- Cartel Tycoon (PC) – Late 2020
- Darkish Envoy (PC, PS4, XBO) – Late 2020
- Encodya (PC) – Late 2020
- Songs of Conquest (PC) – Late 2020
- Worms Rumble (PC, PS5, PS4) – Late 2020
- Murderer’s Creed Valhalla (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
- Bugsnax (PC, PS5, PS4) – Vacation 2020
- Harmful Driving 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Vacation 2020
- Deathloop (PC, PS5) – Vacation 2020
- Dust 5 (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
- FIFA 21 (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
- Godfall (PC, PS5) – Vacation 2020
- Halo Infinite (PC, XSX, XBO) – Vacation 2020
- Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga (XSX) – Vacation 2020
- Howdy Neighbor: Conceal & Search (Stadia) – Vacation 2020
- Jett: The Far Shore (PC, PS5, PS4) – Vacation 2020
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS5, PS4) – Vacation 2020
- Knight Squad 2 (PC, Consoles TBC) – Vacation 2020
- Madden 21 (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
- The Medium (PC, XSX) – Vacation 2020
- Observer: System Redux (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
- Outriders (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO,Stadia) – Vacation 2020
- Scorn (XSX) – Vacation 2020
- Tetris Impact: Linked (PC, XSX, XBO) – Vacation 2020
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (XSX) – Vacation 2020
- The Forgotten Metropolis (PC, XBO) – Winter 2020
- The place the Coronary heart Is (PS4) – Winter 2020
- A Monster’s Expedition (PC) – TBC 2020
- After the Fall (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020
- Brokers: Biohunters (PC) – TBC 2020
- Alaloth – Champions of The 4 Kingdoms (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Alba: A Wildlife Journey (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- The Alto Assortment (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Aquanox Deep Descent (PC) – TBC 2020
- The Suave Escape (XBO) – TBC 2020
- The Ascent (XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Atrio: The Darkish Wild (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- B.ARK (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4) – TBC 2020
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC) – TBC 2020
- Past a Metal Sky (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Biomutant (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Black Ebook (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Blade Runner: Enhanced Version (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Blazing Beaks (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Blood Bowl 3 (TBC) – TBC 2020
- Boundary (PC, PS4) – TBC 2020
- Bounty Battle (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Boyfriend Dungeon (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Bravely Default 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Vibrant Reminiscence: Infinite (PC, XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Bubble Bobble Four Associates (PS4) – TBC 2020
- Buildings Have Emotions Too! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Button Metropolis (PC) – TBC 2020
- Cake Bash (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Captain Contraband (PC) – TBC 2020
- Hen Police (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Chivalry 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Clockwork Aquario (TBC) – TBC 2020
- Cloudpunk (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Building Simulator 3 (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Crossfire X (XBO) – TBC 2020
- Crysis Remastered (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Cuphead: The Scrumptious Final Course DLC (PC, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Cyber Shadow (PC, PS4, XBO, Steam) – TBC 2020
- Lifeless Static Drive (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Deathtrap Dungeon (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Dicey Dungeons (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Disco Elysium (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Doom Everlasting (Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
- Doom Everlasting: The Historic Gods Half One DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: A New Energy Awakens – Half 2 DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Dry Drowning (XBO) – TBC 2020
- Dying Gentle 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- El Hijo: A Wild West Story (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
- Elden Ring (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- The Elder Scrolls On-line: Stonethorn DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- The Everlasting Cylinder (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Evergate (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Everwild (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PC) – TBC 2020
- Faeria (Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Falconeer (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- First Class Bother (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- F.I.S.T: Solid In Shadow Torch (PS4) – TBC 2020
- Backyard Story (PC) – TBC 2020
- Gears Ways (XBO) – TBC 2020
- Genesis Noir (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Ghost of a Story (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Ghostrunner (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
- The Good Life (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Gleamlight (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Inexperienced Hell (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Hammerting (PC) – TBC 2020
- Harvest Moon: One World (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Hatsune Miku: Venture DIVA Mega Combine (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Haven (PC, PS5, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Hitchhiker – A Thriller Game (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Hokko Life (PC) – TBC 2020
- Hole Knight: Silksong (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Scorching Brass (PC) – TBC 2020
- Humanity (PS4) – TBC 2020
- Looking Simulator 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020
- I Am Lifeless (Switch) – TBC 2020
- It Got here from Area and Ate Our Brains (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Jumpala (PC) – TBC 2020
- King’s Bounty 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign (PC) – TBC 2020
- Kosmokrats (PC) – TBC 2020
- Lair of the Clockwork God (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Liberated (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Liftoff: Drone Racing (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Misplaced At Sea (PC) – TBC 2020
- Magic: Legends (PC) – TBC 2020
- Maneater (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Mars Horizon (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Mayhem in Single Valley (PC) – TBC 2020
- Medieval Dynasty (PC) – TBC 2020
- Melon Journey 2 (PC) – TBC 2020
- Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter DLC (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Misc. (PC) – TBC 2020
- Mondo Museum (PC) – TBC 2020
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (Stadia) – TBC 2020
- Monster Safari (PC) – TBC 2020
- Monster Truck Championship (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- My Little one Lebensborn (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Nexomon: Extinction (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- No Extra Heroes 3 (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Oddworld: Soulstorm (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Operencia: The Stolen Solar (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020
- Orange Island (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Different Facet (PC) – TBC 2020
- Outbuddies DX (PS4) – TBC 2020
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
- Overpass (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Panzer Dragoon (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Paradise Misplaced (PC) – TBC 2020
- Paranoia: Happiness is Necessary (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- The Pathless (PC, PS5) – TBC 2020
- Per Aspera (PC) – TBC 2020
- PES 2021 (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Phogs! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Pile Up! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Psikodelya (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Quantum League (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Rainbow Six Quarantine (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Rainbow Six Siege (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
- RAN: Misplaced Islands (PC) – TBC 2020
- Rawmen (PC) – TBC 2020
- R.B.I. Baseball 20 (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Insurgent Galaxy Outlaw (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Crimson Lantern (PC, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Crimson Solstice 2: Survivors (PC) – TBC 2020
- Crimson Wings: Aces of the Sky (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Remnant: From the Ashes: Swamps of Corsus DLC (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Republique (Stadia) – TBC 2020
- The Riftbreaker (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Inflexible Drive Redux (XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (PC) – TBC 2020
- Curler Champions (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Romancing SaGa 3 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, PS Vita) – TBC 2020
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Sail Forth (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Wreck (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Say No! Extra (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Scavengers (PC) – TBC 2020
- ScourgeBringer (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Second Extinction (PC, XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Secret Authorities (PC) – TBC 2020
- Serpent Showdown (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Session (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Shadowplay: Metropolis Foe (PC) – TBC 2020
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Cube of Destiny (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Skater XL (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Cranium and Bones (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Sludge Life (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Sometime You’ll Return (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Music of Horror: Full Version (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Area Crew (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Spellbreak (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Spelunky 2 (PC) – TBC 2020
- Spiritfarer (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
- Spitlings (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Stanley Parable: Extremely Deluxe (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Starbase (PC) – TBC 2020
- Starmancer (PC) – TBC 2020
- Subnautica: Under Zero (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Summer time in Mara (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Tremendous Meat Boy Ceaselessly (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Grocery store Shriek (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Survivalists (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Tales of Come up (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- This Is Pool (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- This Is Snooker – Pool Deluxe Version (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- By The Darkest Of Occasions (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Whole Conflict: Elysium (PC) – TBC 2020
- Tour de France 2020 (PC) – TBC 2020
- Trash Sailors (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Trifox (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Twin Mirror: Misplaced On Arrival (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Ultracore (PS Vita) – TBC 2020
- Underworld Goals (Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Surprising Quest (PC) – TBC 2020
- Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy (PC) – TBC 2020
- The Universim (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Wait! Life Is Lovely! (PC) – TBC 2020
- The Strolling Lifeless: Onslaught (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020
- Warhammer Chaosbane (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
- Warsaw (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Wavey The Rocket (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Option to the Woods (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Wayward Strand (PC) – TBC 2020
- Weaving Tides (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Welcome to ELK (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- West of Lifeless (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- West of Loathing (Stadia) – TBC 2020
- When The Previous Was Round (PC) – TBC 2020
- Windjammers 2 (PC, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
- Wintermoor Ways Membership (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Worms 2020 (TBC) – TBC 2020
- Xuan-Yuan Sword 7 (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Ynglet (PC) – TBC 2020
- Ys Origin (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Zengeon (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
Already out this 12 months
- King Of Fighters R-2 (Switch) – seventh August
- Is It Fallacious To Attempt To Decide Up Women In A Dungeon? – Infinite Combate (PC, PS4, Switch) (US) – 11th August
- Brunch Membership (PS4, XBO) – 11th August
- Hyper Scape (PC, PS4, XBO) – 11th August
- Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone City (PC) – 11th August
- Metamorphosis (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 12th August
- Popup Dungeon (PC) – 12th August
- A Whole Conflict Saga: Troy (PC) – 13th August
- The Alto Assortment (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th August
- Darkestville Citadel (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 13th August
- Double Kick Heroes (PC, Switch) – 13th August
- Ever Ahead (PC) – 13th August
- Kill It With Fireplace (PC) – 13th August
- Boomerang Fu (PC, XBO, Switch) – 13th August
- Ever Ahead (PC) – 13th August
- Dreamscaper (PC, Switch) – 14th August
- Jap Exorcist (PC) – 14th August
- UFC 4 (PS4, XBO) – 14th August
- Apex Legends Season 6 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 18th August
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) – 18th August
- Mortal Shell (PC, PS4, XBO) – 18th August
- Battletoads (PC, XBO) – 20th August
- Frostpunk: On The Edge DLC (PC) – 20th August
- Griefhelm (PC) – 20th August
- Pastel: Blind Karma (PC) – 20th August
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 20th August
- Remnant: From the Ashes: Topic 2923 DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – 20th August
- Remnant: From the Ashes – Full Version (PC, PS4, XBO) – 20th August
- Aokana – 4 Rhythms Throughout the Blue (PS4, Switch) – 21st August
- New Tremendous Fortunate’s Story (PS4, XBO) – 21st August
- PGA Tour 2K21 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 21st August
- Kandagawa Jet Women (PS4) – 25th August
- Madden 21 (PS4, XBO) – 25th August
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – Klassic Femme Fatale Pores and skin Pack (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th August
- No Straight Roads (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th August
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Sequence (PSVR) – 25th August
- Finest Good friend Ceaselessly (PC, Switch) – 27th August
- Management: AWE DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – 27th August
- Ultimate Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Version (PS4, Switch) – 27th August
- Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 27th August
- Inform Me Why – Chapter 1 (PC, XBO) – 27th August
- Surgeon Simulator 2 (PC) – 27th August
- Lethal Days (Switch) – 27th August
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PC, PS4, Switch) – 28th August
- Double Kick Heroes (XBO) – 28th August
- Leap Drive Deluxe Version (Switch) – 28th August
- Venture Automobiles 3 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 28th August
- Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 28th August
- Windbound (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 28th August
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 1st September
Crusader Kings 3 (PC) – 1st September
- Hitman (Stadia) – 1st September
- Hitman 2 (Stadia) – 1st September
- MX vs ATV All Out (Switch) – 1st September
- Tremendous Bomberman R On-line (Stadia) – 1st September
- Cook dinner-Out: A Sandwich Story (PC VR) – third September
- WRC 9 (PC, PS4, XBO) – third September
- Doraemon Story of Seasons (PS4) – 4th September
- Marvel’s Avengers (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 4th September (purchase)
- Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater 1 and 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 4th September
- NBA 2K21 (PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 4th September
- Paradise Killer (PC) – 4th September
For extra gaming and expertise information go to our Know-how part. On the lookout for one thing to observe? Go to the TV Information.
Add Comment