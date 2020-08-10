General News

Upcoming Video game release dates 2020 – PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch

August 10, 2020
Video game release dates have been recognized to alter a couple of times over time – and there are new bulletins all year long, typically weekly. Nonetheless, we endeavour to maintain this web page up to date with the most recent information!

If a release date is as but unconfirmed, we’ll listing a game below TBC.

Throughout all platforms, listed here are the foremost releases to look out for all through the remainder of 2020.

August 2020 video game release dates

  • Is It Unsuitable To Strive To Decide Up Ladies In A Dungeon? – Infinite Combate (PC, PS4, Switch)  (US) – 11th August
  • Brunch Membership (PS4, XBO) – 11th August
  • Hyper Scape (PC, PS4, XBO) – 11th August
  • Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone City (PC) – 11th August
  • Metamorphosis (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 12th August
  • Popup Dungeon (PC) – 12th August
  • A Whole Warfare Saga: Troy (PC) – 13th August
  • The Alto Assortment (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th August
  • Darkestville Fort (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 13th August
  • Double Kick Heroes (PC, Switch) – 13th August
  • Ever Ahead (PC) – 13th August
  • Kill It With Fireplace (PC) – 13th August
  • Jap Exorcist (PC) – 14th August
  • UFC 4 (PS4, XBO) – 14th August
  • Apex Legends Season 6 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 18th August
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) – 18th August
  • Mortal Shell (PC, PS4, XBO) – 18th August
  • Battletoads (PC, XBO) – 20th August
  • Frostpunk: On The Edge DLC (PC) – 20th August
  • Griefhelm (PC) – 20th August
  • Pastel: Blind Karma (PC) – 20th August
  • Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 20th August
  • Remnant: From the Ashes: Topic 2923 DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – 20th August
  • Remnant: From the Ashes – Full Version (PC, PS4, XBO) – 20th August
  • Aokana – 4 Rhythms Throughout the Blue (PS4, Switch) – 21st August
  • New Tremendous Fortunate’s Story (PS4, XBO) – 21st August
  • PGA Tour 2K21 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 21st August
  • Kandagawa Jet Ladies (PS4) – 25th August
  • Madden 21 (PS4, XBO) – 25th August
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – Klassic Femme Fatale Pores and skin Pack (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th August
  • No Straight Roads (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th August
  • Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Sequence (PSVR) – 25th August
  • Greatest Buddy Without end (PC, Switch) – 27th August
  • Management: AWE DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – 27th August
  • Remaining Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Version (PS4, Switch) – 27th August
  • Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 27th August
  • Inform Me Why – Chapter 1 (PC, XBO) – 27th August
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PC, PS4, Switch) – 28th August
  • Double Kick Heroes (XBO) – 28th August
  • Soar Drive Deluxe Version (Switch) – 28th August
  • Undertaking Automobiles 3 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 28th August
  • Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 28th August
  • Windbound (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 28th August
  • Surgeon Simulator 2 (PC) – August TBC
  • Tour de France 2020 (PC) – August TBC

September 2020 video game release dates

  • Ary and the Secret of Seasons (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 1st September
    Crusader Kings 3 (PC) – 1st September
  • Hitman (Stadia) – 1st September
  • Hitman 2 (Stadia) – 1st September
  • MX vs ATV All Out (Switch) – 1st September
  • Cook dinner-Out: A Sandwich Story (PC VR) – third September
  • WRC 9 (PC, PS4, XBO) – third September
  • Doraemon Story of Seasons (PS4) – 4th September
  • Marvel’s Avengers (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 4th September (pre-order)
  • Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater 1 and 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 4th September
  • AVICII Invector Encore Version (Switch) – eighth September
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PC, PS4, XBO) – eighth September
  • OkunoKA Insanity (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – eighth September
  • The Outer Worlds: Peril On Gorgon DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – ninth September
  • BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PC) – 15th September
  • eFootball PES 2021 Season Replace  (PES 2021) (PC, PS4, XBO) –15th September
  • Spelunky 2 (PS4) – 15th September
  • Pacer (PC, PS4, XBO) – 17th September
  • Earth Protection Drive 5 (PS4)  (Retail) – 18th September
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 18th September
  • Hiya Neighbor (Stadia) – 20th September
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) – 22nd September
  • Little Massive Workshop (XBO) – 24th September
  • Critical Sam 4 (PC, Stadia) – 24th September
  • Ampersat (PC) – 25th September
  • DreamWorks Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th September
  • Mafia: Definitive Version (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 25th September
  • Zengeon (Switch) – 25th September
  • Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – 29th September
  • Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! (PS4, Switch) – 29th September
  • Useless by Daylight (Stadia) – September TBC
  • Gamer Lady (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – September TBC
  • Himig (PC) – September TBC
  • Tennis World Tour 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – September TBC

October 2020 video game release dates

  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4, XBO) – 2nd October
    Let’s Sing Queen (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 2nd October
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (PC, PS4, XBO) – 2nd October (pre-order)
  • Foregone (PS4, XBO, Switch) – fifth October
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – All Hallows’ Eve Pores and skin Pack (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – eighth October
  • Ben 10: Energy Journey (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – ninth October
  • Grime 5 (PC, PS4, XBO) – ninth October
  • FIFA 21 (PC, PS4, XBO) – ninth October
  • Remothered: Damaged Porcelain (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 20th October
  • Transformers: Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 23rd October
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Chilly Metal 4 (PS4) – 27th October
  • Watch Canine Legion (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 29th October  (pre-order)
  • The Darkish Photos Anthology: Little Hope (PC, PS4, XBO) – 30th October
  • Pikmin Three Deluxe (Switch) – 30th October
  • Auto Chess (PS4) – 31st October
  • E-book Of Travels (PC) – October TBC
  • Calico (PC) – October TBC
  • Maid of Sker (Switch) – October TBC
  • Monster Truck Championship (PC, PS4, XBO) – October TBC
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (PS4, XBO, Switch) – October TBC

November 2020 video game release dates

  • Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia (Switch) – sixth November
    PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Journey Bay (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – sixth November
  • Future 2: Past Gentle (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 10th November
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Destroy (PC) – 10th November
  • Murderer’s Creed Valhalla (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 17th November (pre-order)
  • Cris Tales (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 17th November
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 19th November (pre-order)
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Destroy (PS4, Switch) – 20th November
  • Handball 21 (PC, PS4, XBO) – November TBC
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PC, PS4, XBO) – November TBC

December 2020 video game releases

  • Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Version (PC, PS4, XBO) – 4th December
  • Anno: Mutationem (PC, PS4) – December TBC
  • Hiro’s Escape (PC) – December TBC

TBC 2020 video game release dates

  • Sports activities Story (Switch) – Autumn 2020
    The Academy: The First Riddle (PS4, XBO, Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Bake ‘n Switch (PC, Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Baldo (Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Balsa Mannequin Flight Simulator (PC) – Summer season 2020
  • Blue Fireplace (Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Bonkies (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Boomerang Fu (PC, XBO) – Summer season 2020
  • Cardaclysm: Shards of the 4 (PC) – Summer season 2020
  • Crayta (Stadia) – Summer season 2020
  • Creaks (PS4) – Summer season 2020
  • Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse: Half 1 (Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Lethal Days (Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Ship Us The Moon (Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Dreamscaper (PC, Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Eldest Souls (PC, Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Ever Ahead (PC) – Summer season 2020
  • King Of Fighters R-2 (Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • The Final Campfire (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars (PC, PS4, XBO) – Summer season 2020
  • Ostranauts (PC) – Summer season 2020
  • Outbuddies DX (XBO, Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Panzer Paladin (PC, Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Paradise Killer (PC) – Summer season 2020
  • PixelJunk Eden 2 (Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Planet Coaster (PS4, XBO) – Summer season 2020
  • Wet Season (PC) – Summer season 2020
  • Rogue Firm (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Samurai Shodown!2 (Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Sky: Youngsters of the Gentle (Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Suzerain (PC) – Summer season 2020
  • Tears of Avia (PC, XBO) – Summer season 2020
  • These Who Stay (Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Vigor Founder’s Pack (Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Wingspan (Switch) – Summer season 2020
  • Alchemic Cutie (PC) – Q3 2020
  • Going Below (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Q3 2020
  • Iron Battle (PC) – Q3 2020
  • The Final Taxi (PC VR) – Q3 2020
  • Lord Winklebottom Investigates (PC, Switch) – Q3 2020
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Q3 2020
  • Amnesia: Rebirth (PC, PS4) – Autumn 2020
  • Apex Legends (Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • Axiom Verge 2 (Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • CastleStorm 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • Drone Swarm (PC) – Autumn 2020
  • DwarfHeim (PC) – Autumn 2020
  • Empire of Sin (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • Fuser (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • Genshin Impression (PS4) – Autumn 2020
  • King of Seas (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • Monster Truck Championship (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • Monstrum 2 (PC) – Autumn 2020
  • NBA 2K21 (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – Autumn 2020
  • Olija (PC, Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • Outcasters (Stadia) – Autumn 2020
  • Pokemon Sword & Protect: The Crown Tundra enlargement (Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • Realpolitiks 2 (PC) – Autumn 2020
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Stadia) – Autumn 2020
  • Skeleton Crew (PC) – Autumn 2020
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – Autumn 2020
  • Tremendous Bomberman R On-line (Stadia) –Autumn l 2020
  • Unsouled (PC) – Autumn 2020
  • Vigor (Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • Voidtrain (PC, Consoles TBC) – Autumn 2020
  • 5 Dates (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – This autumn 2020
  • Hoa (PC) – This autumn 2020
  • Onsen Grasp (PC, Consoles TBC) – This autumn 2020
  • Sayri: The Starting (PC, Consoles TBC) – This autumn 2020
  • Twelve Minutes (PC, XBO) – This autumn 2020
  • Undungeon (PC) – This autumn 2020
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Coronary heart of the Forest (PC) – This autumn 2020
  • Name of the Sea (PC, XSX, XBO) – Late 2020
  • Cartel Tycoon (PC) – Late 2020
  • Darkish Envoy (PC, PS4, XBO) – Late 2020
  • Encodya (PC) – Late 2020
  • Songs of Conquest (PC) – Late 2020
  • Worms Rumble (PC, PS5, PS4) – Late 2020
  • Murderer’s Creed Valhalla (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
  • Astro’s Playroom (PS5) – Vacation 2020
  • Bugsnax (PC, PS5, PS4) – Vacation 2020
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
  • Harmful Driving 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Vacation 2020
  • Deathloop (PC, PS5) – Vacation 2020
  • Grime 5 (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
  • FIFA 21 (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
  • Godfall (PC, PS5) – Vacation 2020
  • Halo Infinite (PC, XSX, XBO) – Vacation 2020
  • Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga (XSX) – Vacation 2020
  • Hiya Neighbor: Conceal & Search (Stadia) – Vacation 2020
  • Jett: The Far Shore (PC, PS5, PS4) – Vacation 2020
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS5, PS4) – Vacation 2020
  • Knight Squad 2 (PC, Consoles TBC) – Vacation 2020
  • Madden 21 (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
  • Marvel’s Avengers (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man PS5 Miles Morales (PS5) – Vacation 2020
  • The Medium (PC, XSX) – Vacation 2020
  • Observer: System Redux (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
  • Outriders (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO,Stadia) – Vacation 2020
  • PS5 – Vacation 2020
  • Scorn (XSX) – Vacation 2020
  • Tetris Impact: Linked (PC, XSX, XBO) – Vacation 2020
  • Watch Canine Legion (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
  • Xbox Sequence X – Vacation 2020
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (XSX) – Vacation 2020
  • The Forgotten Metropolis (PC, XBO) – Winter 2020
  • The place the Coronary heart Is (PS4) – Winter 2020
  • A Monster’s Expedition (PC) – TBC 2020
  • After the Fall (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020
  • Brokers: Biohunters (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Alaloth – Champions of The 4 Kingdoms (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Alba: A Wildlife Journey (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • The Alto Assortment (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Aquanox Deep Descent (PC) – TBC 2020
  • The Suave Escape (XBO) – TBC 2020
  • The Ascent (XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Atrio: The Darkish Wild (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • B.ARK (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4) – TBC 2020
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Past a Metal Sky (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Biomutant (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Black E-book (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Blade Runner: Enhanced Version (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Blazing Beaks (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Blood Bowl 3 (TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Boundary (PC, PS4) – TBC 2020
  • Bounty Battle (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Boyfriend Dungeon (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Bravely Default 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Brilliant Reminiscence: Infinite (PC, XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Bubble Bobble Four Buddies (PS4) – TBC 2020
  • Buildings Have Emotions Too! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Button Metropolis (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Cake Bash (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare 2 Remastered (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Name of Responsibility 2020 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Captain Contraband (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Rooster Police (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Chivalry 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Clockwork Aquario (TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Cloudpunk (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Building Simulator 3 (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Crossfire X (XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Crysis Remastered (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Cuphead: The Scrumptious Final Course DLC (PC, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Cyber Shadow (PC, PS4, XBO, Steam) – TBC 2020
  • Useless Static Drive (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Deathtrap Dungeon (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Dicey Dungeons (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Disco Elysium (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Doom Everlasting (Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
  • Doom Everlasting: The Historic Gods Half One DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: A New Energy Awakens – Half 2 DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Dry Drowning (XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Dying Gentle 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • El Hijo: A Wild West Story (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
  • Elden Ring (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • The Elder Scrolls On-line: Stonethorn DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • The Everlasting Cylinder (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Evergate (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Everwild (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Faeria (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • The Falconeer (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • First Class Bother (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • F.I.S.T: Cast In Shadow Torch (PS4) – TBC 2020
  • Backyard Story (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Gears Techniques (XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Genesis Noir (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Ghost of a Story (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Ghostrunner (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Gods & Monsters (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
  • The Good Life (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Gleamlight (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Inexperienced Hell (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Hammerting (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Harvest Moon: One World (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Hatsune Miku: Undertaking DIVA Mega Combine (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Haven (PC, PS5, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Hitchhiker – A Thriller Game (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Hokko Life (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Hole Knight: Silksong (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Sizzling Brass (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Humanity (PS4) – TBC 2020
  • Looking Simulator 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • I Am Useless (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • It Got here from House and Ate Our Brains (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Jumpala (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Kingdom Hearts Melody of Reminiscence (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • King’s Bounty 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Kosmokrats (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Lair of the Clockwork God (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Liberated (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Liftoff: Drone Racing (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Misplaced At Sea (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Magic: Legends (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Maneater (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Mars Horizon (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Mayhem in Single Valley (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Medieval Dynasty (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Melon Journey 2 (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter DLC (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Misc. (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Mondo Museum (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (Stadia) – TBC 2020
  • Monster Safari (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Monster Truck Championship (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • My Little one Lebensborn (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Nexomon: Extinction (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • No Extra Heroes 3 (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Operencia: The Stolen Solar (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020
  • Orange Island (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • The Different Facet (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Outbuddies DX (PS4) – TBC 2020
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
  • Overpass (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Panzer Dragoon (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Paradise Misplaced (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Paranoia: Happiness is Obligatory (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • The Pathless (PC, PS5) – TBC 2020
  • Per Aspera (PC) – TBC 2020
  • PES 2021 (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Phogs! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Pile Up! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Psikodelya (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Quantum League (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Rainbow Six Quarantine (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Rainbow Six Siege (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
  • RAN: Misplaced Islands (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Rawmen (PC) – TBC 2020
  • R.B.I. Baseball 20 (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Insurgent Galaxy Outlaw (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • The Purple Lantern (PC, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Purple Solstice 2: Survivors (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Purple Wings: Aces of the Sky (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Remnant: From the Ashes: Swamps of Corsus DLC (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Republique (Stadia) – TBC 2020
  • The Riftbreaker (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Inflexible Drive Redux (XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Curler Champions (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Romancing SaGa 3 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, PS Vita) – TBC 2020
  • RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Sail Forth (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Destroy (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Say No! Extra (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Scavengers (PC) – TBC 2020
  • ScourgeBringer (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Second Extinction (PC, XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Secret Authorities (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Serpent Showdown (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Session (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Shadowplay: Metropolis Foe (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Cube of Destiny (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Skater XL (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Cranium and Bones (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Sludge Life (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Sometime You’ll Return (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Track of Horror: Full Version (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • House Crew (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Spellbreak (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Spelunky 2 (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Spiritfarer (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
  • Spitlings (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • The Stanley Parable: Extremely Deluxe (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Starbase (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Starmancer (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Subnautica: Beneath Zero (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Summer season in Mara (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Tremendous Meat Boy Without end (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Grocery store Shriek (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • The Survivalists (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Tales of Come up (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • This Is Pool (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • This Is Snooker – Pool Deluxe Version (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • By way of The Darkest Of Instances (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Whole Warfare: Elysium (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Tour de France 2020 (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Trash Sailors (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Trifox (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Twin Mirror: Misplaced On Arrival (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Ultracore (PS Vita) – TBC 2020
  • Underworld Goals (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • The Surprising Quest (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy (PC) – TBC 2020
  • The Universim (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PC, XSX, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Wait! Life Is Stunning! (PC) – TBC 2020
  • The Strolling Useless: Onslaught (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020
  • Warhammer Chaosbane (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
  • Warsaw (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Wavey The Rocket (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Option to the Woods (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Wayward Strand (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Weaving Tides (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Welcome to ELK (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • West of Useless (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • West of Loathing (Stadia) – TBC 2020
  • When The Previous Was Round (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Windjammers 2 (PC, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
  • Wintermoor Techniques Membership (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Worms 2020 (TBC) – TBC 2020
  • XIII Remake (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Xuan-Yuan Sword 7 (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Ynglet (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Ys Origin (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Zengeon (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

For extra gaming and know-how information go to our Know-how part. Searching for one thing to look at? Go to the TV Information. 

