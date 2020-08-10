Upcoming Video game release dates 2020 – PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch

Video game release dates have been recognized to alter a couple of times over time – and there are new bulletins all year long, typically weekly. Nonetheless, we endeavour to maintain this web page up to date with the most recent information!
If a release date is as but unconfirmed, we’ll listing a game below TBC.
Throughout all platforms, listed here are the foremost releases to look out for all through the remainder of 2020.
August 2020 video game release dates
- Is It Unsuitable To Strive To Decide Up Ladies In A Dungeon? – Infinite Combate (PC, PS4, Switch) (US) – 11th August
- Brunch Membership (PS4, XBO) – 11th August
- Hyper Scape (PC, PS4, XBO) – 11th August
- Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone City (PC) – 11th August
- Metamorphosis (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 12th August
- Popup Dungeon (PC) – 12th August
- A Whole Warfare Saga: Troy (PC) – 13th August
- The Alto Assortment (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th August
- Darkestville Fort (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 13th August
- Double Kick Heroes (PC, Switch) – 13th August
- Ever Ahead (PC) – 13th August
- Kill It With Fireplace (PC) – 13th August
- Jap Exorcist (PC) – 14th August
- UFC 4 (PS4, XBO) – 14th August
- Apex Legends Season 6 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 18th August
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) – 18th August
- Mortal Shell (PC, PS4, XBO) – 18th August
- Battletoads (PC, XBO) – 20th August
- Frostpunk: On The Edge DLC (PC) – 20th August
- Griefhelm (PC) – 20th August
- Pastel: Blind Karma (PC) – 20th August
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 20th August
- Remnant: From the Ashes: Topic 2923 DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – 20th August
- Remnant: From the Ashes – Full Version (PC, PS4, XBO) – 20th August
- Aokana – 4 Rhythms Throughout the Blue (PS4, Switch) – 21st August
- New Tremendous Fortunate’s Story (PS4, XBO) – 21st August
- PGA Tour 2K21 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 21st August
- Kandagawa Jet Ladies (PS4) – 25th August
- Madden 21 (PS4, XBO) – 25th August
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – Klassic Femme Fatale Pores and skin Pack (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th August
- No Straight Roads (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th August
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Sequence (PSVR) – 25th August
- Greatest Buddy Without end (PC, Switch) – 27th August
- Management: AWE DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – 27th August
- Remaining Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Version (PS4, Switch) – 27th August
- Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 27th August
- Inform Me Why – Chapter 1 (PC, XBO) – 27th August
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PC, PS4, Switch) – 28th August
- Double Kick Heroes (XBO) – 28th August
- Soar Drive Deluxe Version (Switch) – 28th August
- Undertaking Automobiles 3 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 28th August
- Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 28th August
- Windbound (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 28th August
- Surgeon Simulator 2 (PC) – August TBC
- Tour de France 2020 (PC) – August TBC
September 2020 video game release dates
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 1st September
Crusader Kings 3 (PC) – 1st September
- Hitman (Stadia) – 1st September
- Hitman 2 (Stadia) – 1st September
- MX vs ATV All Out (Switch) – 1st September
- Cook dinner-Out: A Sandwich Story (PC VR) – third September
- WRC 9 (PC, PS4, XBO) – third September
- Doraemon Story of Seasons (PS4) – 4th September
- Marvel’s Avengers (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 4th September (pre-order)
- Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater 1 and 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 4th September
- AVICII Invector Encore Version (Switch) – eighth September
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PC, PS4, XBO) – eighth September
- OkunoKA Insanity (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – eighth September
- The Outer Worlds: Peril On Gorgon DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – ninth September
- BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PC) – 15th September
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Replace (PES 2021) (PC, PS4, XBO) –15th September
- Spelunky 2 (PS4) – 15th September
- Pacer (PC, PS4, XBO) – 17th September
- Earth Protection Drive 5 (PS4) (Retail) – 18th September
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 18th September
- Hiya Neighbor (Stadia) – 20th September
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) – 22nd September
- Little Massive Workshop (XBO) – 24th September
- Critical Sam 4 (PC, Stadia) – 24th September
- Ampersat (PC) – 25th September
- DreamWorks Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th September
- Mafia: Definitive Version (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 25th September
- Zengeon (Switch) – 25th September
- Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – 29th September
- Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! (PS4, Switch) – 29th September
- Useless by Daylight (Stadia) – September TBC
- Gamer Lady (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – September TBC
- Himig (PC) – September TBC
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – September TBC
October 2020 video game release dates
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4, XBO) – 2nd October
Let’s Sing Queen (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 2nd October
- Star Wars: Squadrons (PC, PS4, XBO) – 2nd October (pre-order)
- Foregone (PS4, XBO, Switch) – fifth October
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – All Hallows’ Eve Pores and skin Pack (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – eighth October
- Ben 10: Energy Journey (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – ninth October
- Grime 5 (PC, PS4, XBO) – ninth October
- FIFA 21 (PC, PS4, XBO) – ninth October
- Remothered: Damaged Porcelain (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 20th October
- Transformers: Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 23rd October
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Chilly Metal 4 (PS4) – 27th October
- Watch Canine Legion (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 29th October (pre-order)
- The Darkish Photos Anthology: Little Hope (PC, PS4, XBO) – 30th October
- Pikmin Three Deluxe (Switch) – 30th October
- Auto Chess (PS4) – 31st October
- E-book Of Travels (PC) – October TBC
- Calico (PC) – October TBC
- Maid of Sker (Switch) – October TBC
- Monster Truck Championship (PC, PS4, XBO) – October TBC
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (PS4, XBO, Switch) – October TBC
November 2020 video game release dates
- Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia (Switch) – sixth November
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Journey Bay (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – sixth November
- Future 2: Past Gentle (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 10th November
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Destroy (PC) – 10th November
- Murderer’s Creed Valhalla (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 17th November (pre-order)
- Cris Tales (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 17th November
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 19th November (pre-order)
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Destroy (PS4, Switch) – 20th November
- Handball 21 (PC, PS4, XBO) – November TBC
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PC, PS4, XBO) – November TBC
December 2020 video game releases
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Version (PC, PS4, XBO) – 4th December
- Anno: Mutationem (PC, PS4) – December TBC
- Hiro’s Escape (PC) – December TBC
TBC 2020 video game release dates
- Sports activities Story (Switch) – Autumn 2020
The Academy: The First Riddle (PS4, XBO, Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Bake ‘n Switch (PC, Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Baldo (Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Balsa Mannequin Flight Simulator (PC) – Summer season 2020
- Blue Fireplace (Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Bonkies (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Boomerang Fu (PC, XBO) – Summer season 2020
- Cardaclysm: Shards of the 4 (PC) – Summer season 2020
- Crayta (Stadia) – Summer season 2020
- Creaks (PS4) – Summer season 2020
- Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse: Half 1 (Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Lethal Days (Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Ship Us The Moon (Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Dreamscaper (PC, Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Eldest Souls (PC, Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Ever Ahead (PC) – Summer season 2020
- King Of Fighters R-2 (Switch) – Summer season 2020
- The Final Campfire (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars (PC, PS4, XBO) – Summer season 2020
- Ostranauts (PC) – Summer season 2020
- Outbuddies DX (XBO, Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Panzer Paladin (PC, Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Paradise Killer (PC) – Summer season 2020
- PixelJunk Eden 2 (Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Planet Coaster (PS4, XBO) – Summer season 2020
- Wet Season (PC) – Summer season 2020
- Rogue Firm (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Samurai Shodown!2 (Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Sky: Youngsters of the Gentle (Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Suzerain (PC) – Summer season 2020
- Tears of Avia (PC, XBO) – Summer season 2020
- These Who Stay (Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Vigor Founder’s Pack (Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Wingspan (Switch) – Summer season 2020
- Alchemic Cutie (PC) – Q3 2020
- Going Below (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Q3 2020
- Iron Battle (PC) – Q3 2020
- The Final Taxi (PC VR) – Q3 2020
- Lord Winklebottom Investigates (PC, Switch) – Q3 2020
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Q3 2020
- Amnesia: Rebirth (PC, PS4) – Autumn 2020
- Apex Legends (Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Axiom Verge 2 (Switch) – Autumn 2020
- CastleStorm 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Drone Swarm (PC) – Autumn 2020
- DwarfHeim (PC) – Autumn 2020
- Empire of Sin (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Fuser (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Genshin Impression (PS4) – Autumn 2020
- King of Seas (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Monster Truck Championship (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Monstrum 2 (PC) – Autumn 2020
- NBA 2K21 (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – Autumn 2020
- Olija (PC, Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Outcasters (Stadia) – Autumn 2020
- Pokemon Sword & Protect: The Crown Tundra enlargement (Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Realpolitiks 2 (PC) – Autumn 2020
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Stadia) – Autumn 2020
- Skeleton Crew (PC) – Autumn 2020
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – Autumn 2020
- Tremendous Bomberman R On-line (Stadia) –Autumn l 2020
- Unsouled (PC) – Autumn 2020
- Vigor (Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Voidtrain (PC, Consoles TBC) – Autumn 2020
- 5 Dates (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – This autumn 2020
- Hoa (PC) – This autumn 2020
- Onsen Grasp (PC, Consoles TBC) – This autumn 2020
- Sayri: The Starting (PC, Consoles TBC) – This autumn 2020
- Twelve Minutes (PC, XBO) – This autumn 2020
- Undungeon (PC) – This autumn 2020
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Coronary heart of the Forest (PC) – This autumn 2020
- Name of the Sea (PC, XSX, XBO) – Late 2020
- Cartel Tycoon (PC) – Late 2020
- Darkish Envoy (PC, PS4, XBO) – Late 2020
- Encodya (PC) – Late 2020
- Songs of Conquest (PC) – Late 2020
- Worms Rumble (PC, PS5, PS4) – Late 2020
- Murderer’s Creed Valhalla (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
- Astro’s Playroom (PS5) – Vacation 2020
- Bugsnax (PC, PS5, PS4) – Vacation 2020
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
- Harmful Driving 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Vacation 2020
- Deathloop (PC, PS5) – Vacation 2020
- Grime 5 (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
- FIFA 21 (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
- Godfall (PC, PS5) – Vacation 2020
- Halo Infinite (PC, XSX, XBO) – Vacation 2020
- Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga (XSX) – Vacation 2020
- Hiya Neighbor: Conceal & Search (Stadia) – Vacation 2020
- Jett: The Far Shore (PC, PS5, PS4) – Vacation 2020
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS5, PS4) – Vacation 2020
- Knight Squad 2 (PC, Consoles TBC) – Vacation 2020
- Madden 21 (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
- Marvel’s Avengers (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
- Marvel’s Spider-Man PS5 Miles Morales (PS5) – Vacation 2020
- The Medium (PC, XSX) – Vacation 2020
- Observer: System Redux (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
- Outriders (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO,Stadia) – Vacation 2020
- PS5 – Vacation 2020
- Scorn (XSX) – Vacation 2020
- Tetris Impact: Linked (PC, XSX, XBO) – Vacation 2020
- Watch Canine Legion (PS5, XSX) – Vacation 2020
- Xbox Sequence X – Vacation 2020
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (XSX) – Vacation 2020
- The Forgotten Metropolis (PC, XBO) – Winter 2020
- The place the Coronary heart Is (PS4) – Winter 2020
- A Monster’s Expedition (PC) – TBC 2020
- After the Fall (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020
- Brokers: Biohunters (PC) – TBC 2020
- Alaloth – Champions of The 4 Kingdoms (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Alba: A Wildlife Journey (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- The Alto Assortment (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Aquanox Deep Descent (PC) – TBC 2020
- The Suave Escape (XBO) – TBC 2020
- The Ascent (XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Atrio: The Darkish Wild (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- B.ARK (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4) – TBC 2020
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC) – TBC 2020
- Past a Metal Sky (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Biomutant (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Black E-book (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Blade Runner: Enhanced Version (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Blazing Beaks (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Blood Bowl 3 (TBC) – TBC 2020
- Boundary (PC, PS4) – TBC 2020
- Bounty Battle (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Boyfriend Dungeon (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Bravely Default 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Brilliant Reminiscence: Infinite (PC, XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Bubble Bobble Four Buddies (PS4) – TBC 2020
- Buildings Have Emotions Too! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Button Metropolis (PC) – TBC 2020
- Cake Bash (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare 2 Remastered (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Name of Responsibility 2020 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Captain Contraband (PC) – TBC 2020
- Rooster Police (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Chivalry 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Clockwork Aquario (TBC) – TBC 2020
- Cloudpunk (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Building Simulator 3 (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Crossfire X (XBO) – TBC 2020
- Crysis Remastered (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Cuphead: The Scrumptious Final Course DLC (PC, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Cyber Shadow (PC, PS4, XBO, Steam) – TBC 2020
- Useless Static Drive (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Deathtrap Dungeon (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Dicey Dungeons (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Disco Elysium (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Doom Everlasting (Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
- Doom Everlasting: The Historic Gods Half One DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: A New Energy Awakens – Half 2 DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Dry Drowning (XBO) – TBC 2020
- Dying Gentle 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- El Hijo: A Wild West Story (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
- Elden Ring (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- The Elder Scrolls On-line: Stonethorn DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- The Everlasting Cylinder (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Evergate (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Everwild (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PC) – TBC 2020
- Faeria (Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Falconeer (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- First Class Bother (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- F.I.S.T: Cast In Shadow Torch (PS4) – TBC 2020
- Backyard Story (PC) – TBC 2020
- Gears Techniques (XBO) – TBC 2020
- Genesis Noir (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Ghost of a Story (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Ghostrunner (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Gods & Monsters (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
- The Good Life (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Gleamlight (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Inexperienced Hell (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Hammerting (PC) – TBC 2020
- Harvest Moon: One World (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Hatsune Miku: Undertaking DIVA Mega Combine (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Haven (PC, PS5, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Hitchhiker – A Thriller Game (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Hokko Life (PC) – TBC 2020
- Hole Knight: Silksong (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Sizzling Brass (PC) – TBC 2020
- Humanity (PS4) – TBC 2020
- Looking Simulator 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020
- I Am Useless (Switch) – TBC 2020
- It Got here from House and Ate Our Brains (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Jumpala (PC) – TBC 2020
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Reminiscence (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- King’s Bounty 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign (PC) – TBC 2020
- Kosmokrats (PC) – TBC 2020
- Lair of the Clockwork God (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Liberated (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Liftoff: Drone Racing (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Misplaced At Sea (PC) – TBC 2020
- Magic: Legends (PC) – TBC 2020
- Maneater (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Mars Horizon (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Mayhem in Single Valley (PC) – TBC 2020
- Medieval Dynasty (PC) – TBC 2020
- Melon Journey 2 (PC) – TBC 2020
- Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter DLC (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Misc. (PC) – TBC 2020
- Mondo Museum (PC) – TBC 2020
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (Stadia) – TBC 2020
- Monster Safari (PC) – TBC 2020
- Monster Truck Championship (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- My Little one Lebensborn (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Nexomon: Extinction (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- No Extra Heroes 3 (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Oddworld: Soulstorm (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Operencia: The Stolen Solar (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020
- Orange Island (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Different Facet (PC) – TBC 2020
- Outbuddies DX (PS4) – TBC 2020
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
- Overpass (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Panzer Dragoon (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Paradise Misplaced (PC) – TBC 2020
- Paranoia: Happiness is Obligatory (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- The Pathless (PC, PS5) – TBC 2020
- Per Aspera (PC) – TBC 2020
- PES 2021 (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Phogs! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Pile Up! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Psikodelya (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Quantum League (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Rainbow Six Quarantine (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Rainbow Six Siege (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
- RAN: Misplaced Islands (PC) – TBC 2020
- Rawmen (PC) – TBC 2020
- R.B.I. Baseball 20 (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Insurgent Galaxy Outlaw (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Purple Lantern (PC, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Purple Solstice 2: Survivors (PC) – TBC 2020
- Purple Wings: Aces of the Sky (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Remnant: From the Ashes: Swamps of Corsus DLC (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Republique (Stadia) – TBC 2020
- The Riftbreaker (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Inflexible Drive Redux (XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (PC) – TBC 2020
- Curler Champions (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Romancing SaGa 3 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, PS Vita) – TBC 2020
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Sail Forth (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Destroy (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Say No! Extra (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Scavengers (PC) – TBC 2020
- ScourgeBringer (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Second Extinction (PC, XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Secret Authorities (PC) – TBC 2020
- Serpent Showdown (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Session (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Shadowplay: Metropolis Foe (PC) – TBC 2020
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Cube of Destiny (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Skater XL (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Cranium and Bones (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Sludge Life (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Sometime You’ll Return (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Track of Horror: Full Version (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- House Crew (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Spellbreak (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Spelunky 2 (PC) – TBC 2020
- Spiritfarer (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
- Spitlings (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Stanley Parable: Extremely Deluxe (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Starbase (PC) – TBC 2020
- Starmancer (PC) – TBC 2020
- Subnautica: Beneath Zero (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Summer season in Mara (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Tremendous Meat Boy Without end (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Grocery store Shriek (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Survivalists (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Tales of Come up (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- This Is Pool (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- This Is Snooker – Pool Deluxe Version (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- By way of The Darkest Of Instances (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Whole Warfare: Elysium (PC) – TBC 2020
- Tour de France 2020 (PC) – TBC 2020
- Trash Sailors (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Trifox (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Twin Mirror: Misplaced On Arrival (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Ultracore (PS Vita) – TBC 2020
- Underworld Goals (Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Surprising Quest (PC) – TBC 2020
- Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy (PC) – TBC 2020
- The Universim (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PC, XSX, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Wait! Life Is Stunning! (PC) – TBC 2020
- The Strolling Useless: Onslaught (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020
- Warhammer Chaosbane (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
- Warsaw (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Wavey The Rocket (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Option to the Woods (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Wayward Strand (PC) – TBC 2020
- Weaving Tides (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Welcome to ELK (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- West of Useless (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- West of Loathing (Stadia) – TBC 2020
- When The Previous Was Round (PC) – TBC 2020
- Windjammers 2 (PC, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
- Wintermoor Techniques Membership (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Worms 2020 (TBC) – TBC 2020
- XIII Remake (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Xuan-Yuan Sword 7 (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Ynglet (PC) – TBC 2020
- Ys Origin (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Zengeon (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
